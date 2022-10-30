Eagles-Steelers inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The following five Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Josh Jobe, and Reed Blankenship.

The Eagles’ active roster is completely healthy so all of these guys are healthy scratches. While there are no true shockers here, it’s noteworthy that Jobe is a healthy scratch after previously contributing as a depth cornerback and special teams player prior to an injury.

Robert Quinn is officially ACTIVE and set to make his Eagles debut, as expected.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

CB Josh Jobe - Sixth cornerback.

S Reed Blankenship - Fourth safety.

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactive List

The Steelers ruled starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace out on Friday. They downgraded kicker Chris Bowell (being replaced by rookie Nick Sciba, who has no NFL regular season experience) and Josh Jackson on Saturday.

T.J. Watt was not activated from injured reserve in time to play in this game.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

K Chris Boswell

CB Levi Wallace

CB Josh Jackson

QB Mason Rudolph

OG Kendrick Green

LB Mark Robinson