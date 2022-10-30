Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 game preview and predictions

There’s no good reason for the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers today.

The Steelers have the worst point differential in the NFL. They have two wins and neither of them are impressive. The Steelers don’t have T.J. Watt. They are 1-9 in 10 games without him since he was drafted. The Steelers don’t have their kicker.

That isn’t to say an Eagles loss can’t happen.

Mike Tomlin’s teams historically overachieve as underdogs. Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are talented defenders. George Pickens can make catches that even the best cornerbacks can’t defend.

If the Eagles slop it up and let this Steelers team hang around, they might live to regret it.

But if the Birds can jump on Pittsburgh early? And they can force interception-prone Kenny Pickett into throwing a ton of passes from a trailing position? The Eagles should be able to take care of business and cruise to a 7-0 record. The feeling here is that’s exactly what they’ll do with a healthy roster ready to play after a bye week.

Eagles fan confidence is justifiably high at 99% via SB Nation Reacts polling data.

Steelers fan confidence, meanwhile, is polling down at 36%. Only eight teams rank lower.

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions and NFL picks against the spread.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 28 to 12, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins all score touchdowns. (The three Batmans.)

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.