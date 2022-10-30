Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Bills

The NFL’s Week 8 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-1).
The Bills lead the all-time series between these two teams, 8-5, but the Packers have won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018, with Green Bay winning in a 22-0 shut-out at home. The last time they played in Buffalo, however, the Bills were victorious, 21-13.
And, if you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG has a good point in the Week 8 rooting guide:
“GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS: Better to kill any chance of Aaron Rodgers figuring things out and getting hot ahead of the playoffs. Root for the Bills.”
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (GB), 85 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (BUF)
Online Streaming
Odds
The Bills are big two-score favorites at home on Sunday night.
Green Bay Packers: +10.5 (+370)
Buffalo Bills: -10.5 (-460)
Over/under: 47 points
SB Nation Blogs
Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com
Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com
This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!
