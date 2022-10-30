Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Bills

The NFL’s Week 8 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (5-1).

The Bills lead the all-time series between these two teams, 8-5, but the Packers have won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018, with Green Bay winning in a 22-0 shut-out at home. The last time they played in Buffalo, however, the Bills were victorious, 21-13.

And, if you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG has a good point in the Week 8 rooting guide:

“GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS: Better to kill any chance of Aaron Rodgers figuring things out and getting hot ahead of the playoffs. Root for the Bills.”

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (GB), 85 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (BUF)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Bills are big two-score favorites at home on Sunday night.

Green Bay Packers: +10.5 (+370)

Buffalo Bills: -10.5 (-460)

Over/under: 47 points

SB Nation Blogs

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!