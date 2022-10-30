Eagles rooting guide for Week 8 games

The eighth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 8 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Eagles will advance to 7-0 with a win. Go Birds.

NFC EAST

CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Bears winning is good when it comes to 1) giving the Eagles more margin for error at the top of the NFC East and 2) increasing the chances that the Bears do not select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Also would just be embarrassing if the Cowboys lost to Justin Fields. Root for da Bears.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Eagles don’t want to see the Commanders gain any kind of momentum ahead of their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup against Washington. Root for the Colts.

NEW YORK GIANTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Eagles would like to see the Giants have more than one loss. Root for the Seahawks.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Eagles would like to see the Vikings lose so that they have more margin for error. Root for the Cardinals.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams have the better record but various metrics indicate the 49ers are the better team. Better to see the bigger threat lose in this spot. Root for the Rams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS: Better to kill any chance of Aaron Rodgers figuring things out and getting hot ahead of the playoffs. Root for the Bills.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Important game when it comes to the Eagles’ hopes of getting a very good pick from the Saints. The Eagles will be rooting for a Raiders win to help keep New Orleans away from the NFC South crown and closer to No. 1 overall. Root for the Raiders.

DENVER BRONCOS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Broncos might be the bigger threat to pick higher than Saints’ pick owed to the Eagles. They’ve never really looked inspiring at any point whereas the Jags have at least had some moments. Sorry, Dougie P. Root for the Broncos.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Panthers are currently picking directly ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. In order for New Orleans to move up, you can root for Carolina to win. Root for the Panthers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions are currently picking ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Lions.

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans are currently picking ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Texans.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS: The Patriots are the bigger threat to pick ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Patriots.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns’ pick owed to Houston is a bigger threat to be ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Browns.