Eagles vs. Steelers: How to watch Week 8 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) are fresh off their bye and are back home for their Week 8 intrastate matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5).

Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke several times since Philly’s last game about how important self-scouting was for the team during their week off, noting that coaches put in a lot of work to make improvements in areas they struggled the first six games. While Sirianni wouldn’t point out to specifics, but he and QB Jalen Hurts have both spoken about the need to play a more complete game.

Veteran center Jason Kelce felt good about the team returning to practice this week in the right mindset, and doesn’t anticipate it being difficult to get back into the energetic rhythm they had going into the bye. The defense got a little boost earlier in the week, too, adding veteran Robert Quinn to the already impressive pass rush. Sirianni said they were hopeful Quinn would be able to play on Sunday despite a short-time with the playbook.

This game against the Steelers will be an important one to win for the Eagles, who look to extend the momentum they’ve had so far this season. They are still the only undefeated team in the NFL, and with improvement the past week, should be even more dominant moving forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Referee: Clete Blakeman (Eagles are 11-3 in 14 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 135 (PIT), 82 (PHI) | XM: 385 (PIT), 227 (PHI)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in RED will get the Steelers vs. Eagles game on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

The Eagles are two-score favorites at home against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10.5 (+380)

Philadelphia Eagles: -10.5 (-475)

Over/under: 43

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams, 47-29-3, but the Steelers have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in October 2020, with Pittsburgh winning at home, 38-29, but the last time they played in Philly, back in 2016, the Eagles had a huge 34-3 victory.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)