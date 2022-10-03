Jalen Hurts will guest on the Week 4 Monday Night Football ManningCast

Can’t get enough of Jalen Hurts? Hard to blame you after he’s led the Eagles to a 4-0 start this season.

Lucky for you, you can check out Philadelphia’s starting quarterback tonight as he appears on the Week 4 edition of Monday Night Football’s ManningCast featuring Peyton and Eli. It’ll be cool to see Hurts sharing the screen with one of the best quarterbacks of all time. It’s just too bad he’ll also have to spend his time with a career .500 starter.

Kind of cool to see the other guests who are set to appear on the broadcast. Hurts will be followed by one of the greatest basketball players ever and a very popular and successful actor. Speaks to how his star is rising as he improves.

As the preceding tweet indicates, you can check out the ManningCast on ESPN2 for tonight’s San Francisco 49ers versus Los Angeles Rams matchup.