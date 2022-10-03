Eagles-Jaguars snap counts: Heavy Miles Sanders usage results in career day

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce are the only Eagles players who haven’t missed a snap on offense this year.
- Jack Driscoll played most of the game at left tackle after Jordan Mailata had to leave early. It was his first time we saw him take extensive reps on the left side after only working at right guard and right tackle in the past.
- Dallas Goedert led all pass catchers in playing time. DeVonta Smith previously held that distinction in each of the first three weeks. DeVonta did get a little banged up in this game before returning.
- Isaac Seumalo was replaced at right guard by Sua Opeta after suffering an ankle injury.
- Miles Sanders saw his highest snap count percentage of the season. The windy and rainy conditions likely paved the way for that development. With the extended opportunity, Sanders posted career highs in attempts (27) and rushing yards (134). It was also one of only three games where he’s ever logged two rushing touchdowns.
- Despite Boston Scott missing the game due to injury, Kenneth Gainwell saw his second-lowest snap count percentage of the season. Besides his well-blocked touchdown run, Gainwell was not efficient with his touches with six total for only 17 yards.
- Zach Pascal’s sole target came when Hurts forced a pass to him that resulted in the pick six.
- Trey Sermon made his Eagles debut ... and looked good! His two carries went for 19 yards. Making the case for some more snaps after taking advantage of limited opportunities like that.
DEFENSE
- Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are close behind with two missed snaps each.
- T.J. Edwards continues to ball out as LB1.
- Zech McPhearson had to play most of the game with Darius Slay suffering a forearm injury early on.
- Josiah Scott was the starting nickel cornerback with Avonte Maddox sitting out due to an ankle injury.
- Haason Reddick led all Eagles pass rushers in playing time. 83% is his highest snap count percentage total this year with his previous mark coming at 68% in Week 1. Great performance on Sunday with two forced fumbles, including the game-sealing takeaway. Keep playing him and keep letting him rush the passer!
- Jordan Davis officially logged a start in Week 4 since he was on the field for the first play of the game. Davis was also DT3 in the rotation as he played more than Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu.
- Patrick Johnson had to leave due to a head injury. He did a great job of forcing a fumble on James Robinson but just got unlucky with the ball bouncing right to Christian Kirk for a Jags recovery.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- No defensive snaps for Nakobe Dean since he took three in Week 1.
- Andre Chachere was called up for more defensive back depth but he made an impact on special teams with a good punt coverage tackle on the returner.
- Britain Covey handled both punt AND kick returns. That was a new development with Quez Watkins (sensibly) being taken off KR duty.
- First game of the season where Tarron Jackson was active but didn’t play on defense.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Avonte Maddox, Boston Scott, Ian Book, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, Reed Blankenship
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
