Eagles injury news: Latest updates on Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared some Eagles injury news regarding Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox on Monday afternoon that’s mostly positive.

Slay “did not suffer a major forearm injury” after having to leave Philadelphia’s Week 4 game very early. RapSheet says that Slay “has a chance to play this week” against the Arizona Cardinals.

Assuming Slay can indeed play, the Eagles will have both of their starting outside cornerbacks available for their Week 5 matchup. They won’t have to rely on Zech McPhearson.

When it comes to Maddox, his status for this week’s game is “up in the air.” RapSheet said he could miss this one but it’s “not long-term.” Maddox missed Week 4 after suffering an ankle injury in practice leading up to Sunday’s game.

The absence of Maddox was felt at times with the Eagles having some secondary issues against the Jags. Overall, though, Josiah Scott seemed to hold his own as the replacement nickel cornerback.

The Eagles could be wise to be cautious with Maddox’s return. They should be able to beat the Cards without him. And then he might be ready to return in time for what’s shaping up to be a big game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

As of this publish time, there are still no updates on the injuries suffered by Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo. We’ll continue to monitor those situations in addition to tracking the Eagles’ injury report.