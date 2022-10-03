Eagles reportedly sign offensive lineman to practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad, according to a report from the Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. The Eagles had an open practice squad spot after signing Britain Covey to their active roster.

Robinson, 23, played college football at Oklahoma. He blocked for Jalen Hurts as the Sooners’ starting right guard in 2019.

Robinson signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. They then waived him in early August.

Adding Robinson to the practice squad gives the Eagles more offensive line depth. It makes sense that Philly would want to fortify that unit given 1) how much they value that position, 2) the recent injuries to Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo (full extent currently unknown), and 3) the OL poaching that’s transpired (Kayode Awosika and Le’Raven Clark being signed away).

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Burly, top-heavy guard prospect with a mean streak and balance issues. Robinson has played tackle and guard but is a guard-only prospect. He’s got strong hands and a powerful upper body but lacks the bend and base to stay firmly rooted to keep defenders in front of him. When he’s centered up and locked in on the block, the finish is sure to be an aggressive one. Robinson struggles to play with range and control in both phases of blocking and has a very limited ceiling as a pro.

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

OT Jarrid Williams

WR Auden Tate

TE Dalton Keene

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)