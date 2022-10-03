Eagles News: Jason Kelce says Jalen Hurts is “the epitome of what a Philadelphia athlete is”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Week 4: Hurts at Home in Philly, Players and Parents on Football Safety, and the Case for Aaron Donald - FMIA

“The point about today,” Hurts said, “is more so about the conditions of the football game and not letting that deter us from our goal and our execution and what we wanted to do. Our ball security – we had that interception early, the pick-six. But you look at the turnover differential, I think it was five to one, just one for us. (True.) We put ourselves in a 14-0 hole. We hadn’t been in a hole like that all year. In these conditions, we played a different game. We just handled it.” This is the thing you notice about Hurts. He knows the only thing that matters is winning, particularly in a city like this one. Winning humbly, winning with a worker-bee attitude, winning with gratitude. Philadelphia is ferocious and merciless. Cross Philadelphia, and you’re dead. Play with a Philadelphia attitude – as Hurts did Sunday, down 14-0, knowing he’d sacrifice anything to score on the fourth-and-goal run, and car-crash into the end zone – and you can be a king. Time will tell if that happens with Hurts here. But his center, Jason Kelce, already thinks Hurts is “the epitome of what a Philadelphia athlete is. He’s the ultimate underdog, and this city loves underdogs.” [...] The Eagles are a continuum. From the looks of it, the 24-year-old Hurts will be at fulcrum for a long time. Good for the Eagles. Bad for the rest of the NFC East.

Eagles vs. Jaguars: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Linebacker Haason Reddick’ was a game-changing presence. His strip-sack of Lawrence and fumble recovery with 12:06 to play led to Sanders’ second TD and a 29-14 lead. In the second quarter, on third-and-one at the Jacksonville 35, Reddick’s fumble recovery led to the Eagles’ first lead. To seal the victory, Reddick ran through Jacksonville right tackle Jawan Taylor for his second sack of the game, stripping Lawrence a second time and causing the fifth Jags’ turnover with 1:48 remaining.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles-Jaguars Week 4 - BGN Radio

After a slow and disappointing start, the Eagles fought back and defeated Doug Pederson and the Jaguars, 29-21. Jessica Taylor (@Jessi_Taylor21) and Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) discuss the good, bad and ugly from today’s game including: What they saw from Jalen Hurts, injuries, Miles Sanders impressive performance, the defense who feasted collectively.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars game - PhillyVoice

We should probably mention Hurts’ play today too, I guess, right? This was Hurts’ worst performance so far in a stellar season, which is understandable, given the conditions. I’d categorize Hurts’ best traits in each game so far like so: Week 1: Speed, Week 2: Accuracy, Week 3: Poise, Week 4: Toughness. I thought his 4th down TD run down 0-14 exemplified his toughness. The Eagles HAD TO have this score, and Hurts wasn’t going to be denied, even taking a hard helmet to helmet shot in the process.

Eagles Swim Past the Jags - Iggles Blitz

Hurts and the passing game were limited because of the conditions, but he made some key throws and still ended up throwing for 204 yards. AJ Brown was the workhorse, going 5-95. Dallas Goedert was good as well. The biggest stat for the offense…no lost fumbles. The Jags looked like they were playing hot potato at times. The Eagles did a great job of protecting the ball. They did have an early turnover, a pick-six where Hurts forced the ball into coverage and it was deflected. Safety Andre Cisco picked it off and ran it back for a TD. Brown was there to make the tackle, but never made the attempt. Ugh. Not a good look for Brown. He made up for that by having a good game overall, but that was an ugly start. I used the word “test” a few times this week. The Jags would be a good test for the Eagles. The Jags D would be a good test for Hurts. The Eagles also had to pass the adversity test. They fell behind 14-0. They lost Mailata, Seumalo and Darius Slay. They were without Avonte Maddox. The weather was a problem. That was a lot of stuff for the Eagles to deal with. They locked in and dominated. After falling behind 14-0, the Eagles went on a 29-7 run. And remember the Jags were #2 in DVOA coming into this game. They have a top offense and defense. The Eagles spotted a good team 14 points and then just took control of the game. Really impressive performance.

NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Inside the NFLPA Investigation and Concussion Protocol - SI

The Eagles are a worthy final undefeated team. The really interesting thing is that only one other team even made it to 3–0—which is probably a good sign for the balance of the league. Either way, Philadelphia is 4–0, and while I’m not ready to crown Jalen Hurts & Co. the league’s best team, this is also no fluke. And that’s why it interested me to hear what Hurts said to his teammates after they came back from a 14–0 deficit to beat their old coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars 29–21 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. “We’re damn good,” he said. “Damn good.” Why did he say it? I sought out one of Sunday’s stars, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and asked, and Reddick affirmed, it wasn’t just that the Eagles won. It was how they won. “He was saying it on the fact that we started off 14–0 in the first half and how we rallied back to get the W at the end of the day,” Reddick said. “That shows you the type of team we have. Nobody ever wavered. We never flinched. When we saw the scoreboard said 14–0, ain’t nobody was arguing or bickering, nobody was screaming, yelling at each other. We just all looked at each other, All right, buckle down, and it’s time to go. Let’s go do what we do; let’s go play football the way we know how to play football. And let’s just show people who we are.”

‘Big-time f— play’ — Elliott toughs it out vs. Jaguars - NBCSP

Jake Elliott was in the middle of explaining how he figures out his range on the sideline when Jalen Hurts walked behind him in the Eagles’ locker room. Hurts made sure to pat Elliott on the back. “Big-time f— play,” Hurts said. It was a tough play too from the Eagles’ 167-pound placekicker. Elliott drilled a 43-yard kick in the third quarter to extend the Eagles’ lead but was hit hard by cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was flagged for roughing the kicker. The always-aggressive Nick Sirianni accepted the half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty and took points off the board in an attempt to score another touchdown as Elliott hobbled off the field. When the Eagles’ offense failed to get in the end zone to start the fourth quarter, Elliott had to hobble back out on the field and attempt a 28-yard field goal on the same end of the field where a point-after attempt earlier in the game got caught in the wind and took a right turn.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Eagles defense shines. Much of the narrative surrounding the Eagles has been centered on their offense, but on a rain-soaked Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the defense did the dirty work that powered them to victory. Haason Reddick was a one-man wrecking crew, forcing two fumbles while recovering two more as part of a defense that created five takeaways. After a patient and productive start from Jacksonville’s rushing attack, Philadelphia shut it down, buying its offense plenty of time to erase an early 14-point deficit. In total, the five turnovers stand out as the strongest statistical indicator of success, but it was about more than just takeaways. After a slow start, the Eagles put together a complete game for a convincing win.

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN

What to know: The Eagles can win ugly, too. With quarterback Jalen Hurts not at his best (16-for-25, 204 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) and the weather conditions poor at Lincoln Financial Field, the defense and ground game took over. Corner James Bradberry turned the tide, intercepting Trevor Lawrence late in the third quarter with the Jags threatening down six points. The defense generated five takeaways in all, while Philadelphia’s rushing attack racked up over 200 yards and four touchdowns on a Jacksonville defense that was holding teams to a league-low 55 rushing yards per game coming in. The Eagles have proved they can win shootouts and slop-fests alike through four weeks.

Eagles remain calm in rain-soaked comeback victory over Jaguars - The Athletic

And there was the quarterback. By the numbers, this was Hurts’ worst game of the season. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 204 yards and an interception with 38 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. His EPA per dropback (-0.31, per TruMedia) was his third-lowest of the Nick Sirianni era and the worst since Week 12 of last season. Everyone who watched Sunday’s game, though, recognized that it turned on two consecutive Hurts runs. On third-and-goal from the 16-yard line down 14-0 following Brown’s negated touchdown, Hurts split the defense for a 13-yard scramble that gave the Eagles an opportunity to go for it on fourth down against the head coach who made that fashionable. Then, on fourth-and-goal, Hurts again took a shotgun snap, surveyed the field and darted forward toward the end zone. This time, he was met by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who laid a punishing hit on the quarterback, only after the ball crossed the plane. The first six of 29 unanswered points.

All smiles for Miles Sanders in career day - PE.com

“Miles Sanders is our number one back! There’s no question about it,” exclaimed Head Coach Nick Sirianni, with his very own Miles Sirianni secured on his lap. Coach was quick to emphasize Sanders’ influence in the offensive backfield following his career-high performance in the team’s 29-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The team is 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Sanders, Trey Sermon, Jalen Hurts, and Kenneth Gainwell combined for 210 rushing yards – against a Jaguars team that was ranked No. 1 in run defense entering Week 4, nonetheless. “Over 200 yards rushing – that’s a day, “ said Sanders. His 27 carries are the most he’s had in the NFL – he’s only matched that number once in his entire playing career while playing college ball for Penn State. His career-high-tying134 rushing yards plus two touchdowns propelled the Eagles toward their fourth consecutive win. Sanders now ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (356).

NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Recap: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - PFF

Drop Kenneth Gainwell: Gainwell may have scored a touchdown, but he wasn’t used nearly enough despite Boston Scott missing this game. Scott missed the game with a ribs injury. He didn’t practice all week and could miss additional time. Gainwell’s playing time actually went down rather than up, partially because Miles Sanders was playing so well. He only ran five times in a game where the Eagles ran 47 times, which isn’t nearly enough considering another back was injured. The Eagles opted to give Trey Sermon some plays on early downs rather than increase Gainwell’s playing time in those situations. Scott had consistently played more on early downs than Gainwell. He continued to be used on third downs and likely would have been their two-minute drill back had they been in that situation. His playing time would likely increase if Sanders were to get hurt, but it seems like he would at best split early-down work unless both Sanders and Scott are injured.

Chiefs, Eagles Soar on Sort-it-Out Sunday - Football Outsiders

The Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now, hands-down, ain’t close. Sunday’s victory was a clone of their Week 1 victory over the Lions: plucky upstart team comes out of the tunnel like gangbusters, Eagles outperform them in all three phases in the second and third quarters once everything settles down, final score is closer than the game itself.

Eagles prove Jaguars aren’t there just yet - Big Cat Country

It continued to go south for the Jaguars after halftime. Another turnover in the form of a bad interception by Lawrence in the redzone led to another Eagles score, followed by another Jaguars fumble into another Eagles touchdown drive. Seemingly everything that could go poorly for the Jaguars went poorly. Jacksonville started to crawl back, bringing the game within a touchdown and two-point conversion. A familiar them for the game told out however, as Lawrence was once again sacked and fumbled the ball and that was that. It was a rough game for the Jaguars, who turned the ball over five times, but weirdly only lost to arguably the best team in the NFL by only eight points.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders stock report: 10 risers as the Cowboys win number 3 in a row - Blogging The Boys

Stock Up: Michael Gallup. How could we start anywhere else? Michael Gallup played on Sunday for the first time since tearing his ACL in the penultimate game of last year’s regular season. He is clearly not in middle-of-the-season shape, but he is also very clearly a very welcome addition to an offense that was in need of some help. It was so great to see Gallup make his first catch upon his return. The second one was even better given that it was a touchdown!

Commanders Vs. Cowboys - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz was bad...not going to say otherwise, however, I don’t know what we can expect of ANY quarterback asked to play behind THIS offensive line with THIS lack of an effective running game. Please, take a quick look at my clips above in the offensive line dude line-up! Heading into this game, the Commanders had given up the most sacks and QB hits in the NFL and gave up the 2nd most pressures! [BLG Note: Sounds familiar.]

Daniel Jones injury update: ‘Some optimism’ Jones could play vs. Packers - Big Blue View

There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Jones suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Chicago Bears that forced him to leave the game. He returned when backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, but only either aligned at wide receiver or handed the ball off. “I’m going to do everything that I can to play,” Jones said Sunday evening about the Week 5 game against the Packers. Rapoport said Jones is considered “day-to-day” by the Giants.

The Saints lost on a double-doink field goal, and the replay is unbelievable - SB Nation

Football can often be a cruel and unusual sport. Saints fans are well aware of how cruel the sport can be—from the Minneapolis Miracle to the PI that wasn’t against the Rams. In London, the football gods punished the Saints again, in another cruel and unusual way. The Saints lost 25-22 to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61 yard field goal to send the game to overtime. Not only was it a miss, but it was the cruelest miss of all: a kick that hit off the left crossbar and off the bottom goalpost, otherwise known as the double doink.

