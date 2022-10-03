Monday Night Football: Rams vs. 49ers

The final game of Week 4 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (1-2).

The 49ers lead the all-time series between these teams, 74-67-3, and have won the most recent six meetings. They last faced off to end out the 2021 season with San Francisco winning 27-24 in overtime on the road. They also won at home back in November 2021, 31-10. Still, heading into Monday’s matchup, the Rams certainly look like the team to beat.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the 49ers on Monday night, in our Week 4 rooting guide:

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers will take the NFC West lead with a win. The 49ers are probably not the best team in their division. Thus, it wouldn’t be terrible to see them accidentally win it. Root for the 49ers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAR), 83 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (SF)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams: +1.5 (+105)

San Francisco 49ers: -1.5 (-125)

Over/under: 42.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

