Eagles and Steelers announce news ahead of Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers both announced some news ahead of the Week 8 game at Lincoln Financial Field.

An overview:

The Eagles waived K Cameron Dicker from their practice squad. The Eagles also signed Tarron Jackson to their practice squad.

The Steelers downgraded K Chris Boswell and CB Josh Jackson from questionable to OUT for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers also did not activate DE T.J. Watt ahead of Saturday’s 4:00 PM Eastern, thus ruling him ineligible to play in Philly.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

CAMERON DICKER

The Eagles no longer need Dicker since Jake Elliott is healthy. Dicker did an admirable job of filling in for Philly’s Pro Bowl kicker, winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5.

NFL rules prevented the Steelers from poaching Dicker from Philly’s practice squad on short notice. But now that he’s a free agent, they can sign him if they really want to. But it sounds like they might be going in a different direction.

TARRON JACKSON

The Eagles waived Jackson to make room for Robert Quinn on the active roster. The news came as a bit of a surprise Jackson was a 2021 sixth-round pick and previously showed some promise. The coaching staff clearly didn’t trust him to play much, however. Good to see Jackson made it back on the practice squad. At the very least, he seems like a player worth developing. Also provides some more depth at a relatively thin position.

CHRIS BOSWELL

Boswell was a surprise addition to the Steelers’ final injury report. He apparently got dinged up in Friday’s practice. Pittsburgh being without their kicker on such short notice does not seem ideal for them.

JOSH JACKSON

Jackson is a backup cornerback. His absence hurts the Steelers’ CB depth, especially with Levi Wallace already ruled out.

T.J. WATT

Last, but certainly not least, the Eagles are dodging Watt. It never seemed like Watt was likely to play but there was some talk that the possibility couldn’t be totally discounted. Now it is. The Steelers are 1-9 without Watt since he joined the team.

It’s worth noting that the Eagles did not temporarily elevate any of their practice squad players for this week’s game. They didn’t really need to, though, since the roster is healthy.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

OG Tyrese Robinson

OT Roderick Johnson

WR Auden Tate

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

PRACTICE SQUAD INJURED RESERVE

OT Jarrid Williams