Eagles and Steelers announce news ahead of Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers both announced some news ahead of the Week 8 game at Lincoln Financial Field.
An overview:
- The Eagles waived K Cameron Dicker from their practice squad. The Eagles also signed Tarron Jackson to their practice squad.
- The Steelers downgraded K Chris Boswell and CB Josh Jackson from questionable to OUT for Sunday’s game.
- The Steelers also did not activate DE T.J. Watt ahead of Saturday’s 4:00 PM Eastern, thus ruling him ineligible to play in Philly.
Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.
CAMERON DICKER
The Eagles no longer need Dicker since Jake Elliott is healthy. Dicker did an admirable job of filling in for Philly’s Pro Bowl kicker, winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5.
NFL rules prevented the Steelers from poaching Dicker from Philly’s practice squad on short notice. But now that he’s a free agent, they can sign him if they really want to. But it sounds like they might be going in a different direction.
TARRON JACKSON
The Eagles waived Jackson to make room for Robert Quinn on the active roster. The news came as a bit of a surprise Jackson was a 2021 sixth-round pick and previously showed some promise. The coaching staff clearly didn’t trust him to play much, however. Good to see Jackson made it back on the practice squad. At the very least, he seems like a player worth developing. Also provides some more depth at a relatively thin position.
CHRIS BOSWELL
Boswell was a surprise addition to the Steelers’ final injury report. He apparently got dinged up in Friday’s practice. Pittsburgh being without their kicker on such short notice does not seem ideal for them.
JOSH JACKSON
Jackson is a backup cornerback. His absence hurts the Steelers’ CB depth, especially with Levi Wallace already ruled out.
T.J. WATT
Last, but certainly not least, the Eagles are dodging Watt. It never seemed like Watt was likely to play but there was some talk that the possibility couldn’t be totally discounted. Now it is. The Steelers are 1-9 without Watt since he joined the team.
It’s worth noting that the Eagles did not temporarily elevate any of their practice squad players for this week’s game. They didn’t really need to, though, since the roster is healthy.
EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD
DE Tarron Jackson
WR Greg Ward
OG Tyrese Robinson
OT Roderick Johnson
WR Auden Tate
CB Mac McCain
LB Davion Taylor
WR Devon Allen
RB Kennedy Brooks
WR Deon Cain
S Andre Chachere
LB Christian Elliss
CB Mario Goodrich
TE Noah Togiai
C Cameron Tom
DT Marvin Wilson
DE Matt Leo (Exempt)
PRACTICE SQUAD INJURED RESERVE
OT Jarrid Williams
