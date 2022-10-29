Eagles News: Philadelphia still looking for running back help ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What’s next for the Eagles at the trade deadline? - PhillyVoice

Going forward, not that “NFL sources” are really needed to confirm the obvious, but Roseman and the Eagles are continuing to look to improve their roster for the stretch run, per NFL sources. It is believed that the most likely position that they will address is running back. That is not an indictment on the performance of Miles Sanders, who the team has been happy with so far this season. However, Sanders already has 105 carries this season, putting him on pace for 298 on the season. His previous season high was 179, when he was a rookie in 2019. He missed four games due to injury in each of the last two seasons, which included missed games at three separate points during the 2021 season with three different injuries. The Eagles’ depth at running back is shaky. They have been patient so far with Kenny Gainwell as the two-minute and passing down back, but the Eagles fear a dropoff in performance if Sanders were to get hurt and either Boston Scott or Trey Sermon would have to fill in and carry the load.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Robert Quinn can bounce back to form in Philly - BGN

Quinn obviously fits the bill as a very good rotational pass rusher. I think it is fair to say he has declined this year slightly and looks a little bit less explosive to me (you can still see the ability to bend the edge though) but I also think it’s probably fair to point out he’s playing on a not-very-good Bears team who are in a rebuild and don’t have a huge amount of talent around him. I would not be surprised to see him bounce back to form with the Eagles, especially as he will play fewer snaps which will help him stay explosive on a snap-to-snap basis. I won’t pretend to have watched every single snap from this year but it seemed to me that teams were scheming against Quinn this year (there were a lot of runs away from him) and I am sure you have all seen the numbers going around but how often he has been double teamed. This happens when you lose a player like Khalil Mack and defenses can focus on you more. Personally, at this stage of his career, I expect him to be behind Haason Reddick/Josh Sweat as an EDGE defender but he will provide the Eagles with really good depth. He’s not just a pass rusher either, his run defense was better than I thought, and his issue in run defense was more to do with missing tackles and occasionally failing to set the edge, rather than being moved in the run game. He will give up a few penalties too as he does get caught offside a little too much as he tries to time the snap perfectly a lot. The final weakness I saw from him is that he will get caught upfield when rushing the pasher as he takes quite a wide angle because he likes to win by bending the edge and this means on 3-5 step drops he can overrun the play quite frequently.

BGN Special - BRIAN DAWKINS INTERVIEW - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette chats with Eagles legend and Hall of Fame Safety, Brian Dawkins about the 6-0 Birds, what’s stood out about Jalen Hurts and why the Eagles have gelled together so well.

Steelers vs. Eagles Week 8 Preview: BTSC’s Q&A with Bleeding Green Nation - Behind The Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their 2022 regular season Week 8 game with a trip to Philadelphia, PA to play the Eagles. A tough task for the Steelers who have lost four of their last five games. With this being such a big game, not like every game isn’t a big game, I was able to ask Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation’s Philadelphia Eagles website, five questions leading up to the game. Check out the Q&A below, and be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook for all your betting needs this season.

Game Preview – PIT at PHI - Iggles Blitz

Fearless is good. Reckless is bad. Pickett has shown both qualities as a rookie. If the coaches can get rid of the reckless, they might have their QB of the future. If they can’t do that, Pittsburgh will have a lot of roller coaster games. The concern is that he showed some of the same decision-making issues while in college. He was talented enough to overcome them at that level. The NFL is a whole other story. Pickett didn’t come into a great situation. The OL isn’t great. The running game is 27th in the league. There are some good pass-catchers, but there isn’t that one guy to build the passing game around. They don’t have AJ Brown. The Steelers offense is 31st in points, 30th in yards and 24th in DVOA. No matter the metric, they aren’t good. They are 20th in third down percentage. They are 22nd in red zone offense.

Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

The Eagles are coming off a bye and remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles have the second-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. The next four quarterbacks they’re slated to face are: Kenny Pickett, Davis Mills, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Ehlinger. The Steelers battled last week in a 16-10 loss to the Dolphins. If they could have held on to one of a handful of interception opportunities, they might have had a chance to steal the game. One fun subplot for this game: How will the Steelers’ coaching staff attack Jalen Hurts? Head coach Mike Tomlin, senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin have seen a lot of football. They might not have the roster talent to slow Hurts down, but it’s at least possible that they’ll come up with a game plan that other teams take notice of in future weeks. The Eagles are the much better team right now, and a blowout would not be surprising, but this is a big number, and I generally lean toward Tomlin when he’s an underdog. The pick: Steelers (+10.5)

Eagles-Steelers preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Berman: The Eagles are the better team, they’re healthier, they have more rest and they’re at home. They shouldn’t lose this game. That’s why they’re double-digit favorites. The Steelers’ two wins this season came as big underdogs (Week 1 in Cincinnati as seven-point underdogs and Week 6 versus Tampa Bay as 9.5-point underdogs), although they also were blown out as big underdogs against Buffalo. You must always respect a Mike Tomlin-coached team, and they’ll be tough and prepared. But there’s a talent gap and they don’t have the offensive firepower (15.3 points per game) to beat the Eagles. Will the Eagles start slowly after the bye? They didn’t score in the first quarter after the bye last season. During 2017, when they were dominating opponents, they were losing 9-7 at halftime in their first game following the bye before scoring 30 points in the second half. So that’s something to watch Sunday. My guess is Philadelphia passes the ball effectively against the Steelers, with Hurts throwing for his most yards in October. The defense puts pressure on Pickett and wins the turnover margin (again). There’s a baseball-related celebration across the street from where the Phillies host the World Series on Monday. The Eagles don’t cover, but they win comfortably to move to 7-0 with a ripe opportunity to hit 8-0 four days later in Houston. Eagles 27, Steelers 17

NFL Week 8 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

What to watch for: Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has appeared in four games (three starts) yet ranks third in interceptions with seven. He’ll face an Eagles defense tied for the league lead with 14 takeaways and second in interceptions (nine). “You always want to show a rookie — you always want to give him a welcome,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “This is Week 8, I think he’s been welcomed. We’ve got to make sure we don’t take him for granted because he’s a pro. ... Some rookies will beat you — everybody will beat you — if you take them lightly.”

All-32: Packers Relying on Aaron Jones to Upset Bills - Football Outsiders

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles—Sunday, 1 p.m. Key Unit/Player: PIT Pass Rush. Every quarterback is worse under pressure, but that has been especially true of Jalen Hurts this season. Though one of the most productive passers overall, Hurts has not been good under pressure. Hurts ranks 20th in adjusted net yards per attempt and 26th in percentage of passes that generate positive EPA when pressured. He also has the 12th-highest sack rate when pressured. One might think Hurts’ athleticism and flashes of creativity have led to explosive plays despite the overall mediocre production under pressure, but that isn’t true either. When pressured, Hurts ranks 27th in percentage of passes that generate at least one EPA. Hurts’ ability as a scrambler boosts his effectiveness versus pressure, but purely as a passer, he doesn’t have it right now despite a full arsenal of deadly weapons at every position. That puts the onus on Pittsburgh’s front to get pressure on Hurts. Unfortunately, since losing T.J. Watt early in the season, generating pressure has not been the Steelers’ strong suit. Alex Highsmith is a quality player off the edge, but he’s all they have out there. Similarly, Cam Heyward is still a tank of a man in the middle, but with no other interior rusher worth being scared of, Heyward has drawn one of the highest double-team rates in the league. The Steelers are third-to-last in pressure rate thus far, faring better than only the Rams and Saints according to Sports Info Solutions.

Spadaro: Eagles look to ‘take it to another level’ vs. Steelers - PE.com

The Eagles want to pick up where they left off two Sundays ago, winning a fourth quarter with a magnificent 13-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 7 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock and featured a punishing running attack to reach scoring position, finishing things off with two completions from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown (22 yards) and DeVonta Smith (7 yards) for a touchdown. Then, the defense did its part with a diving interception from safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to end any hopes the Dallas Cowboys had of mounting a late-game comeback, and the Eagles ran off the field 6-0 and into their bye week feeling like they’d earned some time off. Now they’re back, and they want to get right back into the swing of things against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “Our main focus is getting back on track and getting back on that roll we were on before the bye,” wide receiver Zach Pascal said. “To do that, you have to rely on the guys you have in your locker room and we have guys who want to work in this locker room. Even during the bye week, guys were working. We had days off earlier this week and guys were in here working. Nick (Sirianni, head coach) told us when we got back to, ‘Put your foot back on the gas pedal. We can’t be one of those teams that started out hot and then after the bye came out and took a goose egg.’ We’re trying to stay hot and continue to roll.”

Robert Quinn could play 18 games this season - PFT

Newly arrived Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn could play 18 games this season. Quinn has started all seven games for the Bears this year, and he was traded to the Eagles this week. The Eagles have already had their bye and the Bears have not, so the Eagles have 11 more games to play. If Quinn plays in all of them, he’ll have played in 18 games.

Andy Weidl helped rebuild the Eagles into a Super Bowl contender. Can he do the same for the Steelers? - Post Gazette

Once Weidl is done with his evaluation — a time-consuming undertaking that includes campus visits, coach and player interviews and endless hours of film study — he’s ready for debates with co-workers. “He goes to bat for the guys he believes in,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who worked alongside Weidl as a scout with the Ravens. “He’ll try to challenge the room. He doesn’t tiptoe around his evaluations. “There was one time in Baltimore there was an argument in the room about two players. And Ozzie loved when this happened. He encouraged it. Andy wasn’t backing down for this other scout. At the end, he stood up and said, ‘As soon as this meeting is over we’re going to watch the tape again.’” In his second year with the Ravens, Weidl and Jeremiah both wanted the Ravens to take Oregon defensive tackle Haloti Ngata with their first pick. There were differing opinions on Ngata, a 6-foot-4, 340-pounder who specialized in stopping the run. While word on the street was Ngata didn’t always play hard, Weidl’s behind-the-scenes work with Oregon’s coaches revealed he had been playing through an injury.

Cowboys point/counterpoint: The trade deadline is coming - Blogging The Boys

The obvious ones to me are WR and OL depth. At the moment, the staff seems to think they are in pretty good shape with the receivers they have. Michael Gallup has not had a big impact yet, but they expect him to become more important. It is not exactly a surprise that he is not fully up to speed after his long recovery from injury. James Washington looks to be on track to get his first action soon after the bye. And Jalen Tolbert is still something of an unknown, but having Prescott back might help get him more involved. The issue with them are the “ifs” involved. There is still a chance to get a more proven quantity for the WR group. They don’t need a WR1 or WR2 type. What they need is someone who is capable of being a solid WR4 with the ability to step in as the third starter if needed. One name that crops up is Cedrick Wilson, who they obviously are very familiar with. The Miami Dolphins are not using him much. While he left in free agency, the Cowboys were willing to keep him, just not at the price he got. The situation now might make his new contract more palatable, and he was exactly that WR4 level player they could use.

Big Blue View mailbag: What, if anything, should Giants do at the trade deadline? - Big Blue View

Devin, there is a lot of smoke right now around the idea Jeudy would be a good target for the Giants. The 2020 15th overall pick has been somewhat of a disappointment for the Denver Broncos, there has been a lot of chatter that the Broncos might be willing to move on from him, and the Giants have an obvious need. The financials would actually work. As of Thursday night, Over The Cap showed the Giants with $3.258 million in cap space after the Toney trade. Jeudy is on Year 3 of his four-year rookie deal, and carries a $1.991 million cap hit this season. He is signed next season at a base salary of $2.681 million. To me, this is the kind of trade that would make sense — unless the Broncos are asking for the moon. The Giants would get the 23-year-old Jeudy through next season on his inexpensive rookie deal, meaning it isn’t just a short-sighted 2022 deal. Having Jeudy through next season would give the Giants plenty of time to assess whether or not he is a player they could go forward with.

NFL Trade Deadline News & Rumors: Teams are calling about Antonio Gibson, but Washington isn’t trading him - Hogs Haven

The NFL’s trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st at 4pm. Moves are already being made around the league, but the Washington Commanders have been very quiet except for the William Jackson trade noise that has quieted down since it first started with a report trade request that was denied by the high-priced FA signing. The rest of the NFC East has been active over the last week, but Head Coach Ron Rivera said today, “We’re not looking to move anybody. If there’s something outlandish you’ve got to listen but we have no intention of moving anyone.” Rivera opened today’s presser by making a statement about the Jordan Schultz report this morning that the Commanders have been getting trade interest for third-year RB/KR Antonio Gibson. Schultz noted that the team would prefer to keep him and are only listening to the inquiries at this point. They are not shopping the versatile offensive weapon.

What every NFL coach is giving out to trick or treaters - SB Nation

Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles): The best trail mix you’ve had in your life. It’s really easy to roll your eyes when someone says they’re offering trail mix for Halloween, but Sirianni just makes it work. Every ingredient is balanced, and it’s all come together to create a perfect symphony of tastes and textures. It took a while to find the missing ingredient, the spark to put it all together — but this year Sirianni has mastered the recipe.

Ravens at Bucs Reaction, Tom Brady announces divorce, Pick 3, & Week 8 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton share their reactions to the Ravens Thursday night win against the Bucs, touch on the breaking news that Tom Brady has announced his divorce and run through each Week 8 games. We’ve got our weekly ‘pick 3’ to help you win some cash–and we preview every game coming up in Week 8.

...

