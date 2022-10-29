4 college football players to watch in Week 9

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some NFL Draft prospects to watch. (All listed times are EST.)
- Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State v. Ohio State (12 PM on Fox): OSU has a stable of wide receivers that they’ve been unleashing on teams all year long. Joey Porter Jr. is a stalwart in Penn State’s secondary, tasked with slowing them down.
- Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame v. Syracuse (12 PM on ABC): The Fighting Irish are slowly turning things around and a big reason why is Michael Mayer. The tight end has been seeing a ton of targets as Notre Dame smartly runs their offense through him. Syracuse has a stingy defense and will prove a great test for the best tight end in the country.
- Nolan Smith, LB, UGA v. Florida (3:30 PM on CBS): Nolan Smith has filled a critical gap in the UGA defense left by Nakobe Dean. The speedy linebacker can run, blitz, cover and HIT. Expect him to be all over the field against Florida today.
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State v. Oklahoma State (3:30 PM on Fox): Deuce Vaughn is one of the most exciting running backs in the country. His speed, agility and surprising strength has led to big plays week-in and week-out. Vaughn will see a ton of Carrie’s today in K-State’s big conference showdown.
