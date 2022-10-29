4 college football players to watch in Week 9

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some NFL Draft prospects to watch. (All listed times are EST.)

Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State v. Ohio State (12 PM on Fox): OSU has a stable of wide receivers that they’ve been unleashing on teams all year long. Joey Porter Jr. is a stalwart in Penn State’s secondary, tasked with slowing them down.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame v. Syracuse (12 PM on ABC): The Fighting Irish are slowly turning things around and a big reason why is Michael Mayer. The tight end has been seeing a ton of targets as Notre Dame smartly runs their offense through him. Syracuse has a stingy defense and will prove a great test for the best tight end in the country.

Nolan Smith, LB, UGA v. Florida (3:30 PM on CBS): Nolan Smith has filled a critical gap in the UGA defense left by Nakobe Dean. The speedy linebacker can run, blitz, cover and HIT. Expect him to be all over the field against Florida today.

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State v. Oklahoma State (3:30 PM on Fox): Deuce Vaughn is one of the most exciting running backs in the country. His speed, agility and surprising strength has led to big plays week-in and week-out. Vaughn will see a ton of Carrie's today in K-State's big conference showdown.