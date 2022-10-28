Eagles-Steelers Final Injury Report: Philadelphia is healthier than Pittsburgh

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Birds’ active roster is healthy for this game. Not a single player was listed with a game status.

That includes Brandon Graham, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. He was limited on Thursday and then again on Friday but he’s set to suit up.

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited in Friday’s practice due to personal reasons.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

TE Jaeden Graham

DE Janarius Robinson

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Robinson is eligible to return to the roster as soon as Week 11 but the severity of his injury is unclear.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson (designated to return)

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles activated Jackson’s 21-day practice window on October 26. He is eligible to be activated to the roster before it closes. A realistic return date might be Week 10 since he only just got back in the swing of practice and Week 9 is a short week with a game on Thursday night. We’ll see.

PITTBURGH STEELERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

T.J. Watt is eligible to be activated from IR but it still doesn’t seem likely that that is going to happen. The Steelers have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to bump him up to the roster in time to play in Sunday’s game.

I am told the characterization of this T.J. Watt quote (first screenshot) isn’t accurate.



He seemed pretty unsure about his chances of playing against the Eagles. He said “I don’t know, we’ll see” a lot.



Second screenshot offers more accurate context. pic.twitter.com/TQyddP0Ez7 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 28, 2022

The Steelers ruled two players out: Larry Ogunjobi and Levi Wallace. Ogunjobi has played the second most defensive tackle snaps of any Steelers player this season while Wallace has played the second most cornerback snaps.

The Steelers also ruled two players questionable: Chris Bowell and Josh Jackson. Boswell is a new addition to the injury report; Pittsburgh’s kicker seemingly got dinged up in Friday’s practice. The Steelers don’t have a kicker on the practice squad so they might need to scramble ahead of Sunday’s game. Or else they might be entering the game with a wounded kicker. Jackson is a depth cornerback.

OUT

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

K Chris Boswell (groin)

CB Josh Jackson (groin)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

WR Calvin Austin III

S Karl Joseph

S Damontae Kazee

DE DeMarvin Leal

RB Jeremy McNichols

WR Anthony Miller

DB Carlins Platel

LB T.J. Watt (designated to return)