Eagles vs. Steelers prop bets for Week 8

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com

Kenny Pickett under 215.5 passing yards.

What is the line telling you: The Eagles have one of the best pass defenses in the league, ranking second in opponent yards per pass attempt and fifth in opponent passing yards per game. The Eagles pass defense is also the toughest the Steelers have faced all season

Miles Sanders under 65.5 rushing yards.

What is the line telling you: The Pittsburgh run defense is ranked sixth in opponent yards per rush attempt and seventh in red zone defense.

Najee Harris over 47.5 Rushing yards.

What is the line telling you: The Eagles’ defense ranks 28th in opponent yards per rush attempt.

