Eagles rookie storylines entering the Steelers game

The Eagles are coming off a bye and hoping to keep their record unblemished by Sunday’s match with the Steelers. While Pittsburgh is clearly in a rebuilding year, Mike Tomlin is always going to have to group feisty on any given Sunday. Winning will still be a full team effort, including the Eagles rookies. Here are some storylines to watch.

Evolution of the Eagles defense and Jordan Davis’ role

Jordan Davis has been a revelation through the first six games of his NFL career. He is a stalwart run defender that continues to make it hell for opposing centers, guards, and running backs. What has become problematic is the Eagles defense being a bit too predictable with Davis on the field. Even after a solid performance in the Cowboys game, there is hope the Eagles will get more creative with Davis’ usage. He certainly has the talent to be more than a run-stopping nose tackle and the Eagles could stand to get some production from their interior pass rush.

With the addition of Robert Quinn, the Eagles have another athletic and skilled pass rusher that could be deployed in a variety of ways. While Quinn’s involvement on Sunday might be situational, it could be a good opportunity to break out some new looks. The Steelers’ offense isn’t scaring anyone right now, so it could be a good chance to let Jordan Davis get his feet wet rushing the passer.

Getting any production from punt returns

Only five teams have punted more than the Steelers have this year. With a young offense against the Eagles defense, it is fair to expect they keep on punting Sunday. The question is if Britain Covey can do anything with all those opportunities. The Eagles have not gotten much from their return teams this year, but maybe this is the week we see something from the player who was so lauded in college for his return ability.