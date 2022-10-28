Alvin Kamara trade rumors: Eagles are NOT pursuing Saints running back

The Philadelphia Eagles are NOT trying to trade for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

As Mike Florio noted, there’s been a rumor going around that the Eagles are interested in Kamara and the Saints are asking for their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft back in return.

It’s a pretty ridiculous rumor. Howie Roseman is so obviously not trading a selection that currently is projected to be No. 4 overall in exchange for a running back. Let alone for an expensive one who’s had some injury issues.

The rumor seemed to originate from a random unverified Twitter account seemingly posing to have insider knowledge when the reality is it’s probably just someone spewing BS to rack up social media clout.

It’s pretty silly that this “rumor” has to be addressed at all. I suppose I’m part of the problem by giving it any attention. That said, it seems worse to me to actually be giving exposure to nonsense by sharing the direct source material (via retweet or quote tweet in this instance).

We would be better off not sharing something that strongly seems like fake news.