Robert Quinn, Eagles reportedly agree to void final two years of his contract

Robert Quinn and the Philadelphia Eagles mutually agreed to void the final two years of his contract, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Quinn originally signed a five-year deal with the Chicago Bears back in 2020. As such, he was set to be under contract through 2024. Now he will instead be a free agent after the 2022 season.

Quinn was previously set to earn base salaries of $13.9 million in 2023 and $12.9 million in 2024. None of that money was guaranteed, however. The Eagles were never likely to bring him back on those terms. If anything, they would probably agree to a restructured deal.

It’s possible that Quinn might only prove to be a short-term rental for the Birds. If that’s the case, Philly will have only paid him a little more than $700,000 total since the Bears reportedly picked up $7.1 million of his remaining 2022 salary.

Of course, it’s also possible that the trade aftermath works well for both Quinn and the Eagles and they mutually decide to re-up after this season.

Though the current focus is making a Super Bowl run, we can also acknowledge that Howie Roseman has some interesting decisions to make following this season. The following players are currently set to be unrestricted free agents entering the 2023 league year:

Robert Quinn

Fletcher Cox

Javon Hargrave

James Bradberry

Isaac Seumalo

Andre Dillard

Kyzir White

T.J. Edwards

Boston Scott

Zach Pascal

Miles Sanders

Brett Toth

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Gardner Minshew

Marcus Epps

Sua Opeta (RFA)

Tyree Jackson (ERFA)

Britain Covey (ERFA)

The Eagles are also currently projected to have about just $2.6 million in cap space next year. They’ll obviously be able to free up room with trades/restructures/cuts/etc. But they won’t be able to simply keep everyone. They figure to players in the compensatory pick game once again.