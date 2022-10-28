Eagles News: ESPN says Philadelphia has the NFL’s third deepest roster

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking the deepest and thinnest NFL rosters in 2022 - ESPN+

3. Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s start with this week’s trade for Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Quinn had 18.5 sacks for the Bears last season, and he’s not even going to be a starter for the Eagles. The second-string defensive line also includes first-round rookie Jordan Davis and a third-rounder from last year, Milton Williams. At linebacker, Eagles backups include third-round rookie Nakobe Dean, although any excitement about Dean has to be tempered by the fact that he’s only played three snaps on defense this season. The secondary has the weakest depth on the defense, although cornerback Zech McPhearson was in line to start before the Eagles signed James Bradberry in the preseason. Offensive depth is led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had an excellent 66.2 QBR when he had to play last year (and a very capable, although lower, 44 QBR in his first two seasons when he was with the Jaguars). Running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott both had positive rushing DVOA last season. Andre Dillard has been a flop as a first-round pick, but it’s pretty nice to have a former first-rounder as your swing tackle. Second-round rookie Cam Jurgens is there to back up the interior line. Wide receiver seems like a steep drop after WR4 Zach Pascal, but the practice squad has capable veterans such as Greg Ward and Deon Cain. The big missing piece for offensive depth is a tight end with more experience or draft pedigree than 2021 UDFA Jack Stoll.

6 things to know about new Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn - BGN

He’s a good teammate, he was voted a team captain, and he never had any off-field issues in Chicago. The young defensive ends on the Bears all spoke highly about him as a mentor, and rookie Dominique Robinson learned Quinn’s cross-chop move from him. I thought he was refreshing in his press conferences with his honesty and candor. The Eagles are getting a player with plenty in the tank, and if he’s used situationally as a pass rusher he should really thrive.

Robert Quinn trade reaction + Eagles-Steelers preview - BGN Radio

The Eagles have a new pass rusher! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski react to the news, grade the trade, and discuss how Robert Quinn will fit in Philadelphia. The guys also talk about how another trade might still be on the table. The rest of the show features an Eagles-Steelers preview, weekly NFL picks against the spread, Phillies World Series predictions, and a special shout out to a BGN Radio alumnus.

The Steelers long winless streak in Philadelphia is rather impressive - Behind The Steel Curtain

You know the subject of this article is a popular one this week with the Steelers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Why do I say that? Go to Google and start a sentence like this: “The last time the Steelers...” I bet you Google finishes that sentence with “won in Philadelphia.” It happened when I did it, and I typed it into Yahoo’s search engine. October 24, 1965. That’s the answer to the question everyone has been asking Google this week about the last time the Steelers won a regular-season football game in the City of Brotherly Love. Imagine that. Just think about all that has happened with the Steelers and the world since October 24, 1965.

More on Robert Quinn - Iggles Blitz

A year ago, Quinn had Akiem Hicks pushing the pocket and Khalil Mack coming off the other edge. That meant Quinn only had to beat the LT to get to the QB, who couldn’t move up with Hicks coming at him. Both players left in the offseason so Quinn no longer had proven threats opposite of him or up the middle. Teams focused on Quinn and limited him to one sack. Now Quinn will play opposite of Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. He’ll benefit from Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave pushing the pocket. This takes pressure off Quinn and puts him in position to succeed. He’s not coming to Philly to fix a problem, but rather to be part of the solution. Former Eagle DE Chris Long played with Quinn in St. Louis and thinks this was a smart move.

Spadaro: Robert Quinn reacts to the trade; eyes new role with Eagles - PE.com

Everything happens so fast in the NFL and that’s something Robert Quinn has become accustomed to in his 12 seasons. He was a Chicago Bear just the day before and then, in an instant, he was traded to the Eagles and on Thursday morning he landed in Philadelphia, whisked into Center City to take his required physical examination, drove to the NovaCare Complex, and, just an hour or so later, was on the practice field with his new team. “I told everyone I want to come in, do my part. They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here, so I don’t want to mess anything up,” Quinn said. “I just want to add whatever I can to help make this team better and basically stay out of the way.” The Eagles traded a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to Chicago on Wednesday to acquire Quinn and, well, here he is. Quinn adds veteran experience, tons of production, leadership, energy, and every intangible you can think of to a team that has overhauled its defense and is looking for more. Quinn adds to the mix at end along with Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick and a host of pass rushers Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon can unleash at any given time. Quinn also adds a jolt of energy to a locker room already on 11 (on a scale of 1-10, Spinal Tap fans) in the juice department.

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams - NFL.com

Najee Harris showed signs of life last week, but he’ll need to be even better this week. That’s because James Bradberry and Darius Slay have developed into the best cornerback tandem in football, the rare duo that matches up just fine with the Steelers’ wideouts downfield. T.J. Watt could be back, and every Steelers loss except the one to Buffalo has basically come down to the final possession, so I’m not expecting a lopsided result.

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 8 predictions - The Athletic

Mike Tomlin has put on a coaching clinic the last few weeks. He has an injury-plagued team with a recently promoted rookie quarterback, and the Steelers beat the Bucs and should have beaten the Dolphins. They will have some tough choices to make next week at the trade deadline, but as far as this Sunday, it’s hard to see quarterback Kenny Pickett and that offense putting up a lot of points against a tough Eagles defense coming off a bye week. The Steelers have the seventh-most run-heavy offense in the NFL (45.9 percent early-down pass rate in the first 28 minutes, according to the Cook Index), but RB Najee Harris ranks last in success rate (29 percent) among 10 RBs with 100-plus carries. The Eagles rank sixth in defensive DVOA on first down and fifth on second-and-long. And while Pickett has held up well under pressure (ninth in EPA/DB under pressure), the Eagles added Quinn and you have to figure a talented Eagles secondary is licking its chops. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts will have fresh legs, and the Steelers defense was vulnerable the last time they faced a top rushing quarterback. Josh Allen had his second-fewest rushing attempts of the season (five) in the Bills’ 38-3 win over the Steelers, but one run went for 21 yards and another went for 16. The pick: Eagles (-10.5).

Cowboys vs. Bears injury report (Thursday): Ezekiel Elliott misses second practice, Micah Parsons limited - Blogging The Boys

Ezekiel Elliott missed his second practice this week with a knee injury further putting his availability for Sunday in doubt. Micah Parsons was added to Thursday’s report and was limited in practice. Wide receiver Noah Brown did not practice while working through a foot injury, but got some rehab in with James Washington and director of rehabilitation a day prior. Washington’s timeline is still up in the air but he seems to be progressively getting some work off to the side of regular practice. Defensive end Sam Williams did not practice on Thursday with a knee injury.

Reaction: Processing the Kadarius Toney trade - Big Blue View

Getting a third-round pick for a player who has either been injured or averaged less than three catches for 20 yards in 22 of 24 career games — with fewer touchdown receptions than your left tackle — looks a lot like a masterstroke by the Giants’ GM. Of course, Toney’s career could turn around and he could become the player we all hoped he might be after the Dallas game. Andy Reid certainly knows how to use players with Toney’s movement skills, and he’ll be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. But even so, this was a good trade for the Giants. A (very) late third-round pick is still a valuable commodity in the NFL draft. Cor’Dale Flott was selected 81st overall. Daniel Bellinger was selected 112th overall, and Dane Belton was picked 114th overall. Those are all good players who have played big roles for the Giants and look to be important players going forward.

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Thursday Injury Report: Jahan Dotson will miss another game - Hogs Haven

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hammy on Thursday and Rivera does not expect him to play on Sunday. The hamstring is still tight. CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request and Ron Rivera was not giving him much time in today’s presser.

A Tom Brady led team goes two games under .500 for first time in 22 seasons - DraftKings Nation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 3-5 after losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. That puts them two games under .500, which is uncharted territory for 7-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, as he’s never been on a team that was two games under .500! Brady is 45 years old and is in his 23rd NFL season. Nobody can say with a straight face that he isn’t the best quarterback to ever play the game and the fact that this is the first time his team is two games under .500 just reinforces the consistent greatness that Brady has given in his career. But, there is no doubt that things aren’t going well for him and the Bucs right now.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022 - SB Nation

Now, on to this week’s picks — and we’re really starting to see injuries kick in and alter the slate of games. It’s led to a lot of toss-up matchups that otherwise felt like gimmes. The Jets felt like a sure pick over the Patriots a week ago, now it’s much more difficult. Similarly there’s Commanders vs. Colts, another easily settled matchup before this week — now it’s a lot more shaky.

