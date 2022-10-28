Jason Kelce thinks the Eagles are returning from the bye week with the right mindset

Eagles players are back in the building and preparing for Pittsburgh, and veteran Jason Kelce spoke to reporters on Thursday about the energy from the group coming out of the bye. The center also talked about the addition of Robert Quinn to the roster, and how he’s enjoying the Phillies heading to the World Series.

Here’s what Kelce had to say:

On the bye week

Kelce doesn’t think it’ll be difficult for the team to get back into a rhythm after a week off. He said, if anything, it allows the guys to get some rest and step away from the game a little bit and in his experience, guys often have more energy and more focus that first week back from a bye.

“I think Nick [Sirianni] and the coaches are doing a good job in making sure guys are back in the right mind set, and feels good.”

He wouldn’t say that this year’s roster is more talented than the group from 2017, noting that even if it was true, he wouldn’t say it. Kelce did acknowledge that they are certainly talented, and definitely talented enough to win against anybody they play.

The veteran did mention that they’re still only six weeks into the season, so where they are now isn’t going to mean as much as where they are in 12-15 weeks from now. Kelce said that he isn’t really focused on other teams and how there’s little room for error within the division at the moment. He’s locked in to what the Eagles are doing and their improvement every day.

“I don’t really too much about standings and rankings at this point in the season, I’m really just focused on trying to get better as a team, as a group.”

On trading for Robert Quinn

“Robert’s a really, really good player. He’s been a double-digit sack guy for pretty much his whole career. I know this year numbers might not be there, but he’s a very tough matchup for a lot of tackles in the NFL. I think it’s a similar system for him. He’s played in things like this before so hopefully it’ll be an easy acquisition from that end. I think we have a culture around here that’s very welcoming of players — I don’t really remember any instance, really, where we brought a guy in and it was a problem, like a cancer. We have a good locker room. We have a team that’s always kind of been unselfish, and just trying to win games. And when you bring a guy in that can help you do that, that’s what it is, and you want to make the most of that, and you’re excited about that.”

On the Phillies in the World Series

“I’m not really trying to take what the Phillies are doing and apply it to the Eagles. Just enjoying what the Phillies are doing. The fans and the city, right now is electric, and it’s fun to participate in that, no matter if you’re playing football, or whatever you’re doing as a job. It’s a great time to be in the city of Philadelphia. The games are awesome to go to. So, yeah, it’s a lot of fun.”

