Eagles Injury Report: Good news for Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The good news is that everyone on the 53-man roster participated in some capacity.

Only one player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Brandon Graham.

Graham missed Wednesday’s session due to a hamstring issue. Being upgraded to limited is a positive sign for his chances of playing on Sunday.

Three players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Jobe.

Johnson was upgraded to full go after being limited on Wednesday. He’s clearly ready to start at right tackle.

Seumalo was listed with both an ankle and rest designation on Wednesday. He’s going to be ready to play after being upgraded to full go.

Jobe is on track to return after missing Week 6.

The Eagles will issue their final Week 8 injury report on Friday afternoon. It’s possible no players will be listed with a game status. If anything, Graham might be questionable, but it seems like he’s going to be able to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Brandon Graham (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Lane Johnson (concussion)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

CB Josh Jobe (shoulder)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The most significant news from the Steelers’ Thursday injury report is that starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjob and fill-in starter Levi Wallace missed practice for the second day in a row. They’re on track to miss this weekend’s game.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Cameron Heyward (rest)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Josh Jackson (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)

TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)

WR Steven Sims (hamstring)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)