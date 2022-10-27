Robert Quinn has a new jersey number with the Eagles

No. 98.

That’s the jersey number Robert Quinn after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s a new look for Quinn, who has started 10 of his 11 NFL seasons wearing No. 94. That choice was obviously unavailable to him in Philly with Josh Sweat owning his staple number.

The one time Quinn didn’t wear No. 94 was when it was unavailable to him as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve had too much respect for Denver Broncos legend and Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware to give it away And so Quinn wore No. 58 in 2019.

Quinn is the first Eagles player to wear No. 98 since Hassan Ridgeway had it from 2019 through 2021. He is the first Eagles edge rusher to sport the look since Connor Barwin last donned it in 2016.

The official #JerseyNumberAnalytics position on Quinn wearing No. 98 is ... a thumbs up. It’s a good look for him. Especially when he didn’t have a ton of great options to pick from. He could’ve reasonably gone with No. 50 but No. 98 inspires more confidence when it comes to piling up sacks.