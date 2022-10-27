Eagles waive 2021 draft pick to open up roster spot for Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles needed to open up a roster spot to fit Robert Quinn on the team after trading for him on Wednesday afternoon. In order to do that, the Birds waived Tarron Jackson.

Jackson was a sixth-round pick (No. 191 overall) by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 253 defensive snaps in his rookie season, logging 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Jackson looked poised to make a step forward in Year 2. The Coastal Carolina product was impressive in Eagles training camp practices. The preseason games were a bit of a different story, however. Jackson ranked 102nd out of 169 edge defenders graded by Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles kept Jackson on the 53-player roster as the fourth full-time defensive end behind Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Derek Barnett. A season-ending injury to Barnett seemingly opened the door for Jackson to play more ... but that wasn’t really the case. Jackson only logged 27 total defensive snaps from Week 2 through Week 5 before being a healthy scratch in Week 6.

The Eagles are likely hoping to bring Jackson back on their practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. His limited flashes at a premium position might be enough for a team to take a chance on his potential but we’ll see.