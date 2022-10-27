 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Week 8 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Our Week 8 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 7, I’m back on top. Boom. The BGN Community climbed out of last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit home favorites.

BGN Community Week 7 record: 9-5

BGN Community record: 56-51-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

This poll is closed

  • 80%
    Ravens
    (305 votes)
  • 19%
    Buccaneers
    (73 votes)
378 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 14%
    Broncos
    (53 votes)
  • 85%
    Jaguars
    (325 votes)
378 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 20%
    Cardinals
    (75 votes)
  • 79%
    Vikings
    (298 votes)
373 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 21%
    Panthers
    (79 votes)
  • 78%
    Falcons
    (289 votes)
368 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 23%
    Bears
    (91 votes)
  • 76%
    Cowboys
    (295 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 84%
    Raiders
    (312 votes)
  • 15%
    Saints
    (58 votes)
370 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 82%
    Dolphins
    (292 votes)
  • 17%
    Lions
    (62 votes)
354 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 19%
    Patriots
    (73 votes)
  • 80%
    Jets
    (298 votes)
371 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 1%
    Steelers
    (8 votes)
  • 98%
    Eagles
    (401 votes)
409 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 90%
    Titans
    (324 votes)
  • 9%
    Texans
    (34 votes)
358 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 27%
    Giants
    (100 votes)
  • 72%
    Seahawks
    (263 votes)
363 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 71%
    49ers
    (245 votes)
  • 28%
    Rams
    (96 votes)
341 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 44%
    Commanders
    (152 votes)
  • 55%
    Colts
    (192 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 3%
    Packers
    (13 votes)
  • 96%
    Bills
    (347 votes)
360 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 8?

view results
  • 91%
    Bengals
    (312 votes)
  • 8%
    Browns
    (30 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...

