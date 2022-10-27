NFL Week 8 Game Picks

Our Week 8 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 7, I’m back on top. Boom. The BGN Community climbed out of last place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit home favorites.
BGN Community Week 7 record: 9-5
BGN Community record: 56-51-1
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
80%
Ravens
19%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
14%
Broncos
85%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
20%
Cardinals
79%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
21%
Panthers
78%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
23%
Bears
76%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
84%
Raiders
15%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
82%
Dolphins
17%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
19%
Patriots
80%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
1%
Steelers
98%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
90%
Titans
9%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
27%
Giants
72%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
71%
49ers
28%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
44%
Commanders
55%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
3%
Packers
96%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 8?
91%
Bengals
8%
Browns
