NFL Week 8 Game Picks

Our Week 8 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 7, I’m back on top. Boom. The BGN Community climbed out of last place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not exactly surprising when the Eagles are double-digit home favorites.

BGN Community Week 7 record: 9-5

BGN Community record: 56-51-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? This poll is closed 80% Ravens (305 votes)

19% Buccaneers (73 votes) 378 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Broncos

Jaguars vote view results 14% Broncos (53 votes)

85% Jaguars (325 votes) 378 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Cardinals

Vikings vote view results 20% Cardinals (75 votes)

79% Vikings (298 votes) 373 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Panthers

Falcons vote view results 21% Panthers (79 votes)

78% Falcons (289 votes) 368 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Bears

Cowboys vote view results 23% Bears (91 votes)

76% Cowboys (295 votes) 386 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Raiders

Saints vote view results 84% Raiders (312 votes)

15% Saints (58 votes) 370 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Dolphins

Lions vote view results 82% Dolphins (292 votes)

17% Lions (62 votes) 354 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Patriots

Jets vote view results 19% Patriots (73 votes)

80% Jets (298 votes) 371 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Steelers

Eagles vote view results 1% Steelers (8 votes)

98% Eagles (401 votes) 409 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Titans

Texans vote view results 90% Titans (324 votes)

9% Texans (34 votes) 358 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Giants

Seahawks vote view results 27% Giants (100 votes)

72% Seahawks (263 votes) 363 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? 49ers

Rams vote view results 71% 49ers (245 votes)

28% Rams (96 votes) 341 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Commanders

Colts vote view results 44% Commanders (152 votes)

55% Colts (192 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 8? Packers

Bills vote view results 3% Packers (13 votes)

96% Bills (347 votes) 360 votes total Vote Now