Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4).
The Buccaneers have struggled this season, even with the return of Tom Brady, and last week it all seemed to come to a head with an embarrassing loss to the Panthers. In addition to that being a divisional blow for Tampa Bay, it was made way worse by the fact that it was the first game for their interim head coach and rookie quarterback — who managed to win 21-3.
Things have been better for Baltimore, although not markedly. They won their Week 7 game against the Browns, 23-20, and have to put on the type of dominant performance they seem capable of on paper. The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Buccaneers, 4-2, and have won their last four meetings. They haven’t played each other since 2018, when Baltimore won 20-12 at home.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BAL), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BAL), 225 (TB)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Baltimore Ravens: +2 (+105)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2 (-125)
Over/Under: 46 points
BLG Pick: Ravens +2
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
This poll is closed
-
73%
Ravens +2
-
26%
Bucs -2
SB Nation Blogs
Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com
Buccaneers: www.BucsNation.com
Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...