Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4).

The Buccaneers have struggled this season, even with the return of Tom Brady, and last week it all seemed to come to a head with an embarrassing loss to the Panthers. In addition to that being a divisional blow for Tampa Bay, it was made way worse by the fact that it was the first game for their interim head coach and rookie quarterback — who managed to win 21-3.

Things have been better for Baltimore, although not markedly. They won their Week 7 game against the Browns, 23-20, and have to put on the type of dominant performance they seem capable of on paper. The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Buccaneers, 4-2, and have won their last four meetings. They haven’t played each other since 2018, when Baltimore won 20-12 at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BAL), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BAL), 225 (TB)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Baltimore Ravens: +2 (+105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2 (-125)

Over/Under: 46 points

BLG Pick: Ravens +2

Poll Which bet do you like more? This poll is closed 73% Ravens +2 (11 votes)

26% Bucs -2 (4 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

