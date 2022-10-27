Eagles News: Robert Quinn provides “huge boost” to Philly’s pass rush

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

How Robert Quinn can help an already imposing Eagles’ pass rush - SB Nation

In Philadelphia, Quinn gets to join an already imposing defensive front, and will create some headaches for opposing offensive coordinators. Perhaps he continues to see double-team blocks at the same rate, which will simply create more one-on-one opportunities for one of the league’s best fronts at pressuring the passer. If so, this is a worthwhile move for the Eagles, as it doubles-down on a strength. Or, maybe Quinn himself gets some more one-on-one opportunities, as opposing offensive coordinators slide protection schemes towards Sweat or Reddick and away from Quinn, or they use the backs and tight ends to chip those two. The result? One-on-one chances for Quinn, and as we have seen, he remains a dangerous presence off the edge in those moments. Either way, this is a huge boost for the Eagles’ pass rush. Which was already darn good.

Robert Quinn trade: Eagles acquire Bears edge rusher in exchange for draft pick [UPDATE] - BGN

The Eagles are obviously counting on Quinn to be better in Philly than he’s been in Chicago this season. It’s possible he will! He could be a nice complementary piece on an otherwise talented defensive line. Adding Quinn gives the Eagles a third full-time defensive end alongside Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Opponents might not be able to double-team Quinn as much in Philly as they did on his former team.

The EPA Podcast #2: Previewing Eagles-Steelers, mailbag + potential trade deadline targets - BGN Radio

Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) and Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) preview the Eagles-Steerlers Week 8 matchup, discuss the state of the NFC East and close out the episode by answering your questions with a mailbag.

Eagles Trade for DE - Iggles Blitz

This is a fair question. Kerrigan and Quinn are similar in the fact they’re older pass rushers, but there are distinct differences. Kerrigan was a backup in his final year in WAS. He had 5.5 sacks while coming off the bench. Quinn hasn’t been a backup since his rookie season. He had 18.5 sacks last year and made the Pro Bowl. Kerrigan was a declining player before coming to Philly. Quinn only has one sack this year. He’s playing in a new system and hasn’t been as productive. I don’t see a player who looks washed, as Kerrigan turned out to be. I saw Quinn make multiple hustle plays on Monday night. I saw him get double-teamed several times.

Eagles bolster pass rush, acquire Robert Quinn from Bears: Grading the trade - The Athletic

Grade: B+. It’s hard to explain the enormous dropoff in production from the outside looking in, but it’s also hard to believe a player with 18.5 sacks a year ago could fall off the cliff so precipitously. The good news is the Eagles are not asking him to come in and solve their pass-rush issues. As an upgrade over Jackson and Johnson, Quinn will do just fine. It makes sense as a continuation of their team-building philosophy. It’s also worth noting the reaction the trade received in the Bears’ building, with Roquan Smith becoming emotional in the aftermath of the deal. There’s a lot of guesswork that goes into midseason trades in the NFL. But there’s less of a learning curve for a pass rusher changing schemes, and it seems like the personality here is a plus rather than a question mark.

Spadaro: Robert Quinn trade the latest feather in Howie Roseman’s cap - PE.com

2. Quinn isn’t coming to Philadelphia to play every snap. The Eagles still have Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, and both are having strong 2022 seasons. They have Haason Reddick off the edge, or over the center, or wherever Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon wants to use him. The idea is to keep everyone fresh, keep everyone pushing and competing, and to generally have a quarterback’s head on a swivel and a center looking around for all the pass rushers, different from one snap to the next. You can never have too many pass rushers, right? In seven games this season, Quinn has one quarterback sack, three QB hits, two tackles for loss, and eight total tackles.

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles for fourth-round pick - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are 3-4 heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and they’re still in the playoff race in an NFC that has looked weak to start the year. However, this move emphasizes the sentiment that they are preparing to build towards the future rather than compete right away. General manager Ryan Poles hinted towards that philosophy by trading fellow star edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a second-round pick this past offseason.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade made too much sense not to happen - PFT

“It just made too much sense in what we are trying to do here in building a championship team,” Poles said, via Mark Grote of WSCR in Chicago. Poles said Quinn has done everything asked of him in Chicago and the decision to trade him is not a poor reflection on him as a player or a person. “I know the Eagles are really fortunate to have him. Part of the tough part about this job is having to make tough decisions. You also know that you are tweaking the fibers of your locker room,” Poles said.

2022 NFL Trades: Philadelphia Eagles trade for former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Robert Quinn - Blogging The Boys

Quinn hasn’t graded well so far this season but he is just a year removed from having 18.5 sacks for the Bears. Philly is hardly getting that player or someone in his prime considering Quinn is 32 years old, but there is no question that he can help a defense that is already very good (Philly ranks 4th in Defensive DVOA through Week 7). It is objectively a smart move at a very low cost. Something worth thinking about if we are to allow ourselves now that we have gotten that out of the way... consider a hypothetical that would exist after the following sequence: Dallas goes on to beat Chicago this weekend, They also beat the Eagles in the Christmas Eve rematch, The NFC East ultimately comes down to a one-game margin with Dallas prevailing. The NFL trade deadline is not until next Tuesday, November 1st. What if the Eagles partly contributed (just having some fun here) to helping the Cowboys and therefore hurting themselves by taking away one of the better players on Chicago’s roster just four days before the Cowboys play them? Would it have been worth it to do it now and not wait until after Sunday’s game? Perhaps the Eagles sensed that there was another interested team and was comfortable making the move when they did, but it is fun to think about.

Eagles’ Robert Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV - NBCSP

“Bruh, Howie Roseman has got to be the damn Executive of the Decade. You hear me? I don’t understand it, man. You get better - he did everything you needed to do this offseason, he got A.J. Brown and kept draft picks. And now you go get one of the better pass rushers in Robert Quinn, who a lot of people don’t really talk about because of the team he’s been on, and you add him to the Eagles, man, who is already an elite team and who are trending towards being the favorite for the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl. You add a pass rusher, a dynamic guy. [...] I’m sick of it. I’m sick of it, y’all.”

NFL Playoff Picture: Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers would drastically improve playoff hopes with a Week 8 win - PFF

Perfect Eagles: The estimated odds that the Philadelphia Eagles continue their undefeated regular season are 2.5%. There is a 0.5% chance they go 20-0 to win the Super Bowl. Beasts from the East: Few people would have seen this coming, but as of now, both the NFC East and the AFC East would feature three playoff teams. This happens 33% of the time in our simulations. The odds that three NFC East teams make it to January are already at 77%. The NFC East is also the most likely division to send all its teams to the playoffs. With the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys already firmly in the picture, this would require the Washington Commanders to step up. Our simulations see this happening 7.5% of the time.

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10 - NFL.com

3) Jalen Hurts. Only Mahomes’ Chiefs and Allen’s Bills are producing more yards per drive than Hurts’ offense (37.9). His Eagles sit fifth in points per march, but two teams above Philly — the Lions and Ravens — are living off early-season outbursts. Hurts has more around him than Lamar Jackson, but the third-year pro has saved his share of marches with his legs and out-of-structure creativity. His leadership breeds brotherhood. If anything, Hurts isn’t getting enough buzz for the intense growth he’s shown from a year ago. Same goes for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni!

Robert Quinn trade: Philadelphia Eagles get top pass rusher from Chicago Bears - Big Blue View

Philadelphia already ranks eighth in the league with 2.8 sacks per game. ESPN has the Eagles ranked third in the NFL with a 52 percent pass rush win rate. Reports emerged last week that Quinn was one of a few star players the Bears were listening to offers about. He is the first player the team has traded away so far before the November 1 trade deadline. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is developing a penchant for splashy moves. He acquired two first-round picks from the Saints during the offseason, and then traded one of them for wide receiver A.J. Brown during the draft. The Giants have yet to play the Eagles this season. They will meet in Weeks 14 and 18. Philadelphia is first in the division standings with a 6-0 record, while the Giants are second at 6-1.

Washington Commanders vs Indianapolis Colts Wednesday Injury Report - Hogs Haven

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. He tweaked his hammy on Thursday and didn’t practice on the rainy, wet field today. CB William Jackson III - He’s still dealing with a back injury, and rumors of a trade request

Houston Texans release starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill - ESPN

The Houston Texans released starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who asked for a release after seeing his playing time reduced in the Texans’ 38-20 loss to Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. Grugier-Hill started six games for the Texans in 2022 and was fourth on the team in tackles (40). But against the Raiders, he played only 32% of the defensive snaps, a season low.

Mark Schofield on surprising QBs + Coaching Hot Seat Gauntlet - The SB Nation NFL Show

SB Nation’s resident QB guru Mark Schofield tells us what’s going on with the surprising play of Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and more! Plus, Kyle Posey and Justis Mosqueda run The Gauntlet for Week 8 to determine to hottest head coaching seat in the NFL.

