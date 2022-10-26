Eagles Injury Report: Lane Johnson plans to play, Brandon Graham misses practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Only one player on the active roster DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Brandon Graham.

Graham is dealing with a hamstring injury. Graham spoke to reporters in the locker room on Wednesday and is expected to play this week.

Mere coincidence or not, Graham’s hamstring injury coincides with the Eagles trading for Robert Quinn. Perhaps the Eagles can keep Graham’s rotational snap count even lower this week if need be after picking up Quinn. Then again, Quinn will have limited time to practice with the Eagles before suiting up this Sunday. That is, assuming he even does play against Pittsburgh.

Nine players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION. Lane Johnson is the most significant inclusion in that group.

Johnson suffered a head injury during the Eagles’ Week 7 win and is still officially in the concussion protocol. While not even being prompted, Johnson told Jeff McLane that he plans to start at right tackle this week. Johnson being limited as opposed to a DNP is certainly a positive sign for his playing chances.

James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat were all listed as “resting player.” Seumalo was also listed with an ankle injury in addition to his rest status.

One player was listed as a FULL PARTICIPANT: Josh Jobe.

Jobe missed the Eagles’ Week 7 game with a shoulder injury. The undrafted rookie is on pace to return this week. Jobe provides the Eagles with cornerback depth in addition to playing on special teams.

In non-injury report injury news, Tyree Jackson’s 21-day practice window was activated on Wednesday. The guess here is that the Eagles won’t put him on the active roster this week but he could be back next week or the one after that.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Brandon Graham (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (concussion)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle, rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Josh Jobe (shoulder)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Steelers activated T.J. Watt’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pittsburgh’s elite pass rusher is “highly unlikely” to suit up in Philly, however. Watt is still making his way back from what was originally feared to be a season-ending pectoral injury. He figures to miss this week’s game while remaining on injured reserve.

When it comes to the Steelers’ actual injury report for their active roster, Levi Wallace was notably absent from Wednesday’s practice. Our friends at Behind The Steel Curtain noted that Tomlin did not seem optimistic about his chances of playing. Wallace was a starting corenback for the Steelers’ last three games. Josh Jackson, who also started at cornerback in Week 6, missed today’s practice as well.

The good news for Pittsburgh is that starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is on track to return after missing some time. He was full go.

Steelers starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi did not practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Montravius Adams (hamstring)

CB Josh Jackson (groin)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle)

WR Steven Sims (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)