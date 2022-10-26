Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

With the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders all winning in Week 7, the bye week wasn’t as good as it could’ve been for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Birds don’t really need to rely on their division rivals losing. Their outlook is still quite bright as the league’s only undefeated team.

The Eagles are well-rested and healthy coming out of the bye. They have a favorable path to keep winning games with a relatively easy remaining schedule. Howie Roseman has a chance to improve the roster further ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

And so until they actually lose, it’s hard to lose confidence in the Eagles.

