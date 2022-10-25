Eagles News: Running back trade targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 4.0 - PhillyVoice

David Montgomery (25), RB, Bears (5’11, 224). Montgomery’s appeal to the Eagles should be pretty straightforward. He is a tough between-the-tackles runner in the same mold of Jordan Howard, but with more speed and pass-catching ability, and less mileage. Montgomery’s stats are not particularly impressive. However, it should be noted that he has played behind a horrid Bears offensive line since he came into the league. There’s little doubt that he would find more success behind the Eagles’ stellar run-blocking line. Montgomery would give the Eagles a power complement to Miles Sanders who can help close games in the fourth quarter. His trade out of Chicago would also free up more carries for second-year up-and-comer Khalil Herbert. A reasonable cost would be something in the ballpark of a fifth-round pick for a player in the final year of his rookie contract. On a side note, it’s hilarious to me that a player worth a Day 3 pick would make the NFL’s Top 100 list over Lane Johnson.

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles checked in on Christian McCaffrey, could target veteran pass rusher - BGN

So, it seems like the Eagles merely had passing interest. And it isn’t exactly shocking given 1) Howie Roseman’s habit of being in discussions for just about any available high-profile player and 2) Philly’s previously rumored interest in CMC leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Still, the Eagles’ interest in a running back could signal that’s a position they might address prior to the deadline. Something to keep an eye on.

Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? - NBCSP

At running back, the Browns have a couple intriguing names. Kareem Hunt is the marquee guy. With Nick Chubb ahead of him and a 2-5 record, perhaps Hunt will become available. And even third-stringer D’Ernest Johnson can play but hasn’t been given any opportunities this season. But I also like the idea of going after David Montgomery from the Bears. He’s in the final year of his contract and would be a nice addition.

Is it time for the Browns to start thinking about trading a running back? - Dawgs By Nature

Kareem Hunt is a valued portion of this offense so far. The possibility of him being moved might become more relevant after the games of October wind down and the 2-5-0 win-loss record is more apparent. If the Browns continue to head south as they have been, then moving Hunt might be prudent. If indeed the opposite is happening with a return of Watson looming with the verbiage “playoffs” swirling off Lake Erie, then Hunt has more value in his current role helping this offense.

Eagles trade deadline targets + State of the NFC - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss takeaways from NFL Week 7 before diving in to potential buying and selling options ahead of the trade deadline.

NFL trade deadline 2022: 32 players who could find new teams - ESPN+

OT Andre Dillard. Dillard is now recovered from a fractured forearm and would be appealing to teams looking to upgrade at left tackle. The 2019 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and has no clear path to the starting job in Philadelphia, barring injury, with Jordan Mailata locked up long-term. The question is whether an Eagles team with championship aspirations would trade away a key reserve, especially with Mailata still battling through a banged-up right shoulder. The offer would have to be considerable for Philly to weaken its depth at a key position.

What A Difference - Iggles Blitz

Hurts might be the most improved player in the NFL. We knew he had all the intangibles to be a great leader and key presence in the locker room. We just didn’t know if he was good enough on the field to play at a high level and help his team compete for a Super Bowl. Hurts has played very well this year and has answered every challenge put in front of him. His big test for the rest of the regular season is to continue playing at this level and to get even better. I’m sure he’ll have a bad game or two. All QBs do. Just don’t let that turn into a bad month. I don’t see that happening. Hurts is too driven and too coachable to struggle for long. The true test for Hurts will be the postseason. That’s the test for all QBs. We’ll talk more about that down the road, as he would want. For now, focus on going 1-0 every week and then we’ll see what happens. The Eagles are off to a great start this year and it looks like this could be a special season. Enjoy the ride.

NFL Betting 2022: Week 8 spread picks to bet before lines move - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1ST HALF -6) VS. PITTSBURGH STEELERS. Why to bet: The Eagles are an absolute house in the first half of games. It may seem like 6 is a lot of points to cover in one half, but the Eagles’ average margin of victory in the first half of games is 13. They have the NFL’s No. 1 offense and defense, per expected points added (EPA) per play, and have not trailed at halftime yet. They are also coming off a bye, while the Steelers are coming off a hard-fought Sunday Night Football game on the road, so the Eagles have a big rest advantage here. The Steelers field a below-average offense in the first half of games (rank 22nd in EPA per play) and don’t match up well with the Eagles on either side of the ball. When looking at full-game stats, the Steelers rank 28th in rush EPA allowed, which is the strength of the Eagles’ offense. The Steelers also tried pressing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but that won’t work against A.J. Brown, one of the league’s best wide receivers versus press coverage.

Spadaro: The NFC East is for real - PE.com

The sample size is large enough now to understand that what is happening in the NFC East is for real and that, barring something significant happening, is here to stay. The division is legit, and the margin for error for the Eagles is very slim because Dallas and the New York Giants are a step behind and very much in the mix for the long haul of this season. It has been a long, long time since the NFC East had this much bottom-to-top punch – you probably have to go back to the 1990s for a fair comparison – and the turnaround has been fast: Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record and all four teams finished below .500 as recently as the 2020 season. This is a proud division and a historically physical and winning one: The NFC East is the only division in football in which every team has won at least one Super Bowl – and a league-high 13 overall – and the rivalries are among the fiercest in the NFL. “These games are just different,” defensive end Brandon Graham said.

Report: Cowboys lineman Matt Farniok suffered torn hamstring, could miss 6 weeks - Blogging The Boys

It makes obvious sense for the Cowboys to place Farniok on injured reserve given the expected recovery timeframe. While he is out the team will be tested as far as interior depth is concerned which is never a situation that you want to find yourself in. The Dallas offensive line was surrounded by skepticism when the season began but has mostly held up to this point; however, depth getting challenged only makes that more difficult. The Cowboys are one week away from their bye and have a game against the lowly Chicago Bears between now and then (who are going to be on a short week coming off of a road MNF game before having to travel again... it makes sense that Dallas are double-digit point favorites) and that will certainly be a welcome reprieve, but it would behoove them to get some bodies in their building sooner rather than later.

Playoffs? Yes, the Giants are now expected to make the playoffs - Big Blue View

You get the point. A week ago, only 28 percent of ‘SB Nation Reacts’ voters said the Giants had to make the playoffs for the season to be a success. Maybe you thought it was too early when BBV’s Tony DelGenio raised the playoff possibility a couple of weeks ago. Maybe you still think it’s too early. Maybe — no, probably — it is too early. There are, after all, 10 games to play. The Giants’ final seven games — Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders twice, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts — will tell us a great deal about how good this team really is. Still, the playoff discussion and expectation for the Giants is now out there. The Giants are doing their best to tune it out.

Chase Young is “more than likely” to return to practice on Wednesday, but unlikely to play vs the Colts - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders are looking to get a big name back for their defense soon. Last week Head Coach Ron Rivera said Chase Young would be meeting with Dr. James Andrews on Sunday, and they would make the decision on whether they could designate him to return to practice this week, or if he needed more time. Young has reportedly met all of his goals, and a workout was taped and sent to the doctors. Chase Young tore his ACL on November 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He needed an ACL reconstruction which is more complicated than a repair. Dr. James Andrews used a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young has been at practice and with the team before and during games this season as he continued to rehab his knees.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: There’s a new No. 1 pick in our updated first round projection - SB Nation

Eagles double down on defense. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently in a great spot. They’re undefeated with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, and control the Saints’ first round draft pick, which is currently at 4. I have them taking Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy to give them some more youth and juice at the pass rusher spot. Brandon Graham is an upcoming free agent at 34 years old, and with the nucleus the Eagles have in place, Murphy could rotate in as he learns how to play at the NFL level. I also have them taking Alabama’s Henry To’o’to with the 32nd pick. He’s a true field general who can play sideline to sideline. Kyzir White is going to be a free agent as well, and pairing To’o’to with Nakobe Dean (when he eventually plays) should give the Eagles a rangy LB duo.

NFL Week 8 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 11-point underdogs vs. the Eagles - Behind The Steel Curtain

The opening line on the game was at +3 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first six weeks of the NFL season the line has moved significantly towards the undefeated Eagles. Even from Sunday night to Monday morning the line went from +10 to +11. Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +4200 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 21/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Eagles would have a payout of $104 ($84 plus the original $20 bet). The Eagles have a current moneyline of -540, or 5/27 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Philadelphia to win straight up would have a payout of $23.70 ($3.70 plus the original $20 bet). The Steelers are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games played against the Eagles and are 1-7 against the spread in their last 8 games against the NFC. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games played against the NFC East.

Jets Move Quickly After Breece Hall’s Injury, Acquiring James Robinson From Jaguars - Gang Green Nation

After Breece Hall’s injury, it was clear the Jets needed to upgrade their backfield. The team still has a quality back in Michael Carter, but next on the depth chart was Ty Johnson. Joe Douglas moved quickly, acquiring James Robinson from Jacksonville for a day three pick.

Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Just Down, or Are They Out? - The Ringer

The NFL’s two most senior quarterbacks came into this season with Super Bowl expectations. But seven games in, the Packers and Buccaneers sit at 3-4 and look hapless. Is there hope for them to turn things around? Or might this be a lost season?

Monday Football Monday #111: What’s up with the Bucs and Packers?! + Week 7 Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

J.P. Acosta stops by to chat with RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney about the disastrous Packers and Buccaneers. Later in the show, RJ and Pete runs through the Week 7 NFL action.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio