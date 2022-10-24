NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles checked in on Christian McCaffrey, could target veteran pass rusher

In case you missed it over the weekend, we had our first Philadelphia Eagles trade deadline rumor with the Birds being connected to Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns.

The latest buzz indicates the Eagles talked to the Panthers about more than just Burns, however (that is, assuming Burns was indeed actually discussed). SI’s Albert Breer reports the Eagles put in a call to Carolina about Christian McCaffrey, who was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. Bold emphasis below is mine:

The 49ers were the first team to call, on Friday, Oct. 14, when they made their first offer. The Bills checked in later on that day, too. At that point, the Panthers told San Francisco, Buffalo and other teams that would subsequently call, that a first-rounder alone might get it done, and that a first-rounder and a later pick would get it done. Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to give him the landscape, tell him that he planned to listen to offers and also that he’d be comfortable hanging on to him. The talk lasted about five minutes, and McCaffrey told Fitterer that he appreciated the heads-up. More calls poured in Tuesday, with some teams just fishing—offering a third-rounder or a fourth-rounder to see whether a discount was in the offing. The Broncos and Eagles were among those teams (both have GMs who like to investigate pretty much everything). The day clarified who was really in and who wasn’t.

So, it seems like the Eagles merely had passing interest. And it isn’t exactly shocking given 1) Howie Roseman’s habit of being in discussions for just about any available high-profile player and 2) Philly’s previously rumored interest in CMC leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Still, the Eagles’ interest in a running back could signal that’s a position they might address prior to the deadline. Something to keep an eye on.

On a different trade deadline note, Breer mentioned the Eagles are one of the teams who could pursue Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn.

A Patriots’ win could accelerate the Bears’ approach ahead of the trade deadline and, in that regard, I’ve got my eyes on 32-year-old pass rusher Robert Quinn. I think teams such as the Eagles, Titans, Ravens and Rams probably will, too.

Quinn is an obvious sell candidate for the Bears. The veteran pass rusher figures to draw interest considering his history of production. Quinn logged 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles with Chicago last season. He’s off to a much slower start this year with only one sack and quarterback hits in six games.

Of course, it’s possible that Quinn isn’t exactly motivated to go all out for a bad Bears team. If true, that could be concerning from a culture standpoint. But buying relatively low on Quinn could be worth the risk. The Eagles could afford to add another pass rusher to their rotation.

In theory, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon might have some insight into Quinn. Gannon was a scout for the St. Louis Rams when Quinn was selected by them in the 2011 NFL Draft. But perhaps that’s too thin of a connection.

The Eagles are bound to be involved in more trade rumors as the deadline approaches. Stay tuned here to Bleeding Green Nation as we track them all.