Eagles News: ESPN says James Bradberry deserves MVP consideration

NFL MVP watch 2022: Ranking top candidates, including Josh Allen - ESPN

Walder’s under-the-radar MVP candidate: James Bradberry, CB, Philadelphia Eagles. Bradberry is worthy of a top-10 MVP vote, in my view. His nearest defender numbers from NFL Next Gen Stats are outrageous. Among outside corners with 125 coverage snaps, Bradberry ranks: Second in yards per coverage snap (0.5), First in targeted expected points added by a wide margin (minus-25.8), Second in completion percentage over expectation (minus-20%), First in receptions allowed over expectation (minus-8.0). To put the second number in context, the Bengals have recorded plus-28.7 EPA on Joe Burrow dropbacks this season (I’m mixing between NGS and ESPN EPA models here — not ideal, but you get the point). To record a level of production as a corner that’s in the same ballpark as a higher-end QB is incredibly valuable. Yes, a bunch of that was generated on a deflection that he turned into a pick-six off Jared Goff, but it was hardly a one-off; Bradberry has been superb the whole year.

2022 NFL season’s top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list - NFL.com

1) James Bradberry. A cap casualty in the aftermath of Dave Gettleman’s poor regime in New York, Bradberry took a ride down the turnpike to Philadelphia and has been a revelation for the Eagles’ defense this season. With Philly acquiring Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jonathan Gannon has been much more comfortable using man coverage in his second season as defensive coordinator, increasing that usage from 21 percent in 2021 (29th in NFL) to 32 percent this season (T-10th). The Eagles have been dominant playing man this year, allowing just 3.8 yards per attempt (second in NFL), and Bradberry has been a key factor. Offenses have tested the veteran corner often when he’s manned up, targeting him a league-high 22 times, but Bradberry has allowed just six receptions for 44 yards. Targeting Bradberry in general has been a bold strategy for offenses in 2022. They’ve completed -8.0 fewer passes than expected and lost -25.8 expected points on those targets — both of which rank first in the NFL among coverage defenders.

Nick Sirianni is the best in his class - BGN

If it takes three years to find out if a player is good, then the same should generally be true of coaches. And if so, then we’re near enough the midterm for the coaches hired in 2021. So far, Nick Sirianni is the best of them. He’s already outlasted two, Urban Meyer and David Culley. One judge of the quality of a coach—among several—is: does the team he left miss him? This is an imperfect evaluation, a good assistant coach can be replaced by another good assistant coach; or a bad assistant coach can be replaced by another bad assistant coach who just happens to have better players. The notion that Doug Pederson was something approaching helpless without Frank Reich was silly, but the Eagles were definitely worse off without Reich. Using this gauge, the early returns on Robert Saleh, Brandon Staley, and Dan Campbell aren’t good. Saleh has spent this season telling reporters he’s “keeping receipts” on the Jets doubters and inadvertently admitting that on a daily basis players are asking off his team. His replacement in San Francisco, DeMeco Ryans, is next on the coaching carousel, it is fair to say the 49ers don’t miss Saleh. Brandon Staley’s most positive contribution as a head coach is to raise awareness of the existence of probabilities when discussing his fourth down attempts. The Chargers aren’t much better off than they were before hiring him, while his previous employer just won the Super Bowl without him. Dan Campbell has done nothing to dissuade those who thought he was a laughing stock, and if you can tell me what exactly he did as the Assistant Head Coach and Tight Ends coach with the Saints, I will give you $5. (No actual money will be paid out.)

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8 edition - PhillyVoice

Anyway, I went a long way to ask the following question. Forget about “ceilings” or “potential” — How many of those quarterbacks would you take over Jalen Hurts for this season only?

The Messy NFC - Iggles Blitz

The Giants were the opposite. They don’t have great talent, but that team is smart and clutch. They don’t beat themselves. Daniel Jones won’t be mistaken for an elite QB any time soon, but he’s made real improvement from the past. He makes some good throws and isn’t turning the ball over, which was his biggest issue in the past. The coaches feed the ball to Saquon and then mix in Jones runs, making it tough for the D to sell out on stopping Saquon. I never imagined the Giants getting to 6-1, but here they are. Brian Daboll has them believing in themselves and that gives them a chance to keep this thing going. The Commanders hosted the Packers. Carson Wentz just got put on IR so we got Tyler Heinicke as the QB. Easy win for A-Rod and the Packers…or not. At halftime, GB only had 76 yards of offense. They led 14-10 with the help of a pick-six. I thought Rodgers would come out and destroy WAS in the second half. Just didn’t happen. The Commanders won the game 23-21. WAS outgained the Packers on the ground 166-38. Yikes.

Giants DabollMania and the Christian McCaffrey Gambit - Football Outsiders

The Giants beat the Jaguars on Sunday by poking a fumble away from Travis Etienne as he headed toward the end zone; blocking an extra point after a post-touchdown false start; getting an interception back on a roughing-the-passer penalty; stuffing Lawrence on that fourth-down sneak; running the ball late in the game as if Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were Lamar Jackson and, um, Saquon Barkley; and finally stopping the Jaguars on their final drive at the 1-foot line after Lawrence found Christian Kirk over the middle in the waning seconds. The Giants played reasonably well on Sunday, but they also looked like the Giants we expected to see in the preseason: bobbling and dropping passes on offense, a step slower than Lawrence and the Jaguars on defense. The Giants keep playing C-tier teams such as the Jaguars, Panthers, and Bears close but winning, just as they keep playing would-be contenders close and winning. Sustainable? No way. Thrilling? Sure, for anyone who isn’t required to watch games with a sober, critical eye and make accurate predictions about what will happen in Week 8/November/late January.

Report: Dallas Cowboys fear lisfranc injury for cornerback Jourdan Lewis following Lions win - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys successfully defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the win saw one of their starters on defense leave with injury. It was veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis who, after recording an interception, needed help to get off of the field (he was ultimately carted off). Lewis is one of the longer-tenured players on this Cowboys defense and has found way after way to contribute since the team drafted him in 2017. He is one more the more underrated players on the team as a whole. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer the Cowboys fear a lisfranc injury for Lewis.

‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules - Big Blue View

The 9-1 dream is alive. Until it isn’t. How good can the Giants be and how far can they go? I suspect we will learn a lot more about that over the season’s final seven games when the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will be on the schedule. Oh, yes, also two games with the Washington Commanders. I’m buying that there is a chance the Giants can get to 9-1. I don’t think I’m ready to buy — yet — that the Giants are a team that can make a deep playoff run.

Commanders overcome bad start to upset visiting Packers and keep the season afloat with 23-21 win - Hogs Haven

Taylor Heinicke started out looking terrible, but improved as the game went on, and did enough to get the upset against the favored Packers, adding to his legend in DC as a limited but gritty player who never gives up. It should be another interesting week as Washington fans who continue to have hopes for the 2022 season do battle with those who will see this victory as simply a loss of 2023 draft position. The Commanders next travel to Indianapolis to take on a struggling 3-3-1 Colts team that lost to the Tennessee Titans today. Buckle your seatbelts.

Phillies 4, Padres 3: The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series - The Good Phight

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the National League Pennant. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. Said. [BLG Note: The Phillies are going to the WORLD SERIES!!!]

Bryce Harper’s heroics send Phillies to World Series - SB Nation

Had MLB continued using their previous playoff format, the Phillies would not have even made the 2022 playoffs. They finished third place in their own division, and third place in the Wild Card standings. They were the final of the 12 teams to officially clinch their playoff spot. With a defense and bullpen known for not being the best, they were seen as a somewhat flawed team. However, the playoff format did change, and now the Phillies are off to a World Series. Bryce Harper provided the heroics in a 4-3 Game 5 win over the Padres that gave Philadelphia the NLCS win. The turning point of the game seemed to come in the top of the seventh inning when the Padres took the lead. Trailing 2-1, the Padres rallied with a two-run inning, thanks to a Josh Bell RBI double and a couple wild pitches from Phillies’ reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who had been dominant in the series up to that point.

