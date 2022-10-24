Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Patriots

The final game of Week 5 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Chicago Bears (2-4) on the road against the New England Patriots (3-3).
The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 10-3, and have won five of their most recent meetings. They last faced off in Chicago back in 2019, with the Patriots winning by a touchdown, 38-31. They haven’t played each other in New England since 2014, when the Patriots won, 51-23.
BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bears on Monday night, in our Week 7 rooting guide:
CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Bears are a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for da Bears.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, October 24, 2022
Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CHI), 85 (NE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CHI), 225 (NE)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Chicago Bears: +8 (+285)
New England Patriots: -8 (-345)
Over/under: 40 points
SB Nation Blogs
Bears: www.WindyCityGridIron.com
Patriots. www.PatsPulpit.com
Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...