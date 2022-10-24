Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Patriots

The final game of Week 5 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Chicago Bears (2-4) on the road against the New England Patriots (3-3).

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 10-3, and have won five of their most recent meetings. They last faced off in Chicago back in 2019, with the Patriots winning by a touchdown, 38-31. They haven’t played each other in New England since 2014, when the Patriots won, 51-23.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bears on Monday night, in our Week 7 rooting guide:

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Bears are a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for da Bears.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CHI), 85 (NE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CHI), 225 (NE)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears: +8 (+285)

New England Patriots: -8 (-345)

Over/under: 40 points

