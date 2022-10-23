NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 7 Games

Before the seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 6 games.

NFL WEEK 7 GAMES

NEW YORK GIANTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-3): The Giants are probably due for some bad luck after winning all these one score games. Just typically not a sustainable to keep winning over a long stretch. But there’s something to this team hanging around in games. The Giants have good vibes working in their favor. For as much as some would love to see Doug Pederson help out the Eagles, it’s hard to feel confident in his side right now. Trevor Lawrence has not proven trustworthy just yet. PICK: Giants +3

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-6.5): The Lions’ defense stinks. Detroit doesn’t have a prayer of stopping Dallas, especially now that Dak Prescott is back. The Cowboys’ defense is more than qualified to limit a high-scoring Lions offense that’s banged up. Lock it in. PICK: Cowboys -6.5

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5): The Ravens will probably stop beating themselves at some point, right? Baltimore is going to play angry coming off last week and cruise to a win. PICK: Ravens -6.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-4.5) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Packers look wholly uninspiring right now. The Commanders haven’t been any better ... but they are coming off extra rest and a quarterback change that might spark them. The points are too tempting in a game where it feels like Washington has a chance to win outright. PICK: Commanders +4.5

ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-6.5): The Falcons have been frisky but they’re going to struggle to cover Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals have seemingly remembered to get him going. PICK: Bengals -6.5

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-13) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: Man. This is a game I would advise staying away from. That’s a lot of points to give on the road for a Bucs team that hasn’t looked very good. Then again, the Panthers are the worst team in the league. Lean with the Bucs being able to figure something out, I guess? PICK: Buccaneers -13

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-2.5): The Titans swept the Colts last year. They match up well against Indy. PICK: Titans -2.5

NEW YORK JETS (-2.5) at DENVER BRONCOS: It would be pretty funny to outsiders and pretty devastating to Broncos fans if Brett Rypien looks significantly better than Russell Wilson. I’m going to say he looks competent enough while the Denver defense forces Zach Wilson into multiple turnovers. PICK: Broncos +2.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-7): The Raiders are a little better than their record indicates. PICK: Raiders -7

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-1) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Patrick Mahomes threw two uncharacteristic picks last week and the Chiefs still only lost to Buffalo by four points. Though the 49ers defense is good and getting a bit healthier, he will probably not do that again. PICK: Chiefs -1

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-5): Why are the Chargers favored by this much? They were gifted a win in Cleveland with Jacoby Brissett throwing right to LA’s defense in the end zone. They capitalized on a big muffed punt to beat Denver. The current version of Justin Herbert is not that fearsome considering he’s injured and his offensive coordinator doesn’t really let him throw the ball down the field. Kenneth Walker III had a breakout game last week and the Seahawks will continue to ride him against the league’s worst defense in terms of opponent yards per rush attempt. Seattle is my lock of the week pick for The SB Nation NFL Show. I currently have a 5-1 record in those games. PICK: Seahawks +5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-7.5): The Dolphins are much more threatening with Tua Tagovailoa back. Betting against Mike Tomlin as an underdog is a dangerous game but Pittsburgh played over their heads last week. Going to be hard to do it again here. Tyreek Hill has been unstoppable. PICK: Dolphins -7.5

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-8): Betting against Justin Fields tends to work out well. PICK: Patriots -8