Eagles News: Jalen Hurts rings the bell

Jalen Hurts brought the ENERGY for this bell ringing! pic.twitter.com/doGeerCfOF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 22, 2022

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles linked to Brian Burns - BGN

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, November 1 to make deals or forever hold their peace. And by forever I mean for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a move before the deadline passes? History suggests it’s quite possible. Not only is Howie Roseman one of the most active trading general managers in the NFL. He’s specifically been active near the deadline with deals in four out of the last five years. The latest buzz suggests Roseman is interested in making a big move in an attempt to boost the undefeated Eagles even further. Speaking during a televised ESPN appearance on Saturday morning, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler indicated that the Eagles are one of the teams calling about Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns.

Mailbag: The Eagles will be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, but could they also sell?- PhillyVoice

They won’t just give him or any of their other good backups away. To begin, the LT carnage noted above is a cautionary tale of what can happen if you leave yourself thin in the trenches. And, well, the Eagles themselves have been there before. It’s also worth noting that the Eagles have a slew of players scheduled for free agency next offseason. Why does that matter? Well, if they lose more players than they gain in free agency next offseason, they stand to gain compensatory picks in the 2024 draft. Dillard could realistically fetch a contract in the fourth- or fifth-round compensation level, like Halapoulivaati Vaitai (fifth-round) did a couple of years ago. In a deadline trade, the Eagles would be justified in asking for second-round compensation, or a good veteran player in return. The question is whether or not one of the contenders in need of O-line help are desperate enough for that kind of inflated cost. Personally, I doubt it.

Spadaro: A critical key to the Eagles’ 6-0 start? Discipline - PE.com

There are a lot of things to like about the Eagles’ 6-0 start to this 2022 season and we can run down the very long list that includes the running game, an explosive passing game, a defense that leads the NFL with 14 takeaways, and an offense that has only given the ball away twice. The Eagles have won games with a pinch-kicker (thanks Cameron Dicker), they’ve won raucous home games, and they’ve gone on the road and done it in front of equally off-the-chain Eagles fans in enemy territory. Something about the first six games that jumped off the page – and something we all saw in the Week 6 win over Dallas – was a team that has played with terrific discipline. The two offensive giveaways speak to that – a number that is by far the fewest in the league and helps the Eagles to an NFL-best +12 in the giveaway/takeaway category – and so does the team’s penalty picture. Philadelphia is averaging 5.2 penalties per game, seventh best in the NFL. In Sunday night’s 26-17 win over the Cowboys, the Eagles committed just two penalties for 10 lost yards. Impressive. And important. “I think fundamentally we just keep getting better,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said. “Our players are getting better fundamentally, and our coaches are coaching them better fundamentally. Players are going out there and executing and not putting themselves in tough spots sometimes. When we are making penalties, I don’t think we did a good enough job explaining it to them and talking it through with them and then them having to go out and do the hard job and executing it.”

NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Detroit’s offense will put up at least 28 points in Dallas. Yes, the Cowboy’s defense is allowing just 16.33 points per game, good for third in the league, but the Lions are coming off a much-needed bye week after being shut out, and I sense some urgency among the players — and coaching staff. Look for quarterback Jared Goff to get the offense back rolling, especially with a healthier Amon-Ra St. Brown as a receiving target.

3 reasons why the Detroit Lions will beat the Dallas Cowboys - Pride Of Detroit

The Eagles may have laid a blueprint of sorts for how to slow down Micah Parsons. My point here is not that Micah Parsons is bad or has been figured out. He is arguably the most dominant defensive player in the NFL right now. The sample size on his young career is still very small, but for the large majority of it he has been Elite and I capitalized that word for a reason. It may be an exaggeration to say that last week against Philly was the worst game of his career, but it was definitely one of the less-effective performances that he has had in a Cowboys uniform. The Eagles were unafraid to challenge him and utilized Jalen Hurts’ skills in ways that put Micah in poor positions to succeed. Ultimately this is a testament to what they did as opposed to some sort of demerits against Micah, but to a degree offensive coordinators around the league could feel like there is now a blueprint for slowing him down. Obviously the Lions (this is said with utmost respect) do not have the same offensive personnel that the Philadelphia Eagles do. But a combination of success on the ground with taking calculated risks could prove to help mitigate the damage that Micah could cause.

3 reasons why the Detroit Lions will lose to the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The defense doesn’t do anything well. Literally. Nothing. Against the pass, they rank: 29th in yards per attempt allowed (7.9), 28th in passer rating allowed (100.8), T-32 in sacks (7), 31st in passes defended (15), 32nd in DVOA. Against the run, they rank: 30th in yards per attempt allowed (5.5), 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (10), 31st in DVOA. In key situations: 32nd in third-down conversion rate (50%), 27th in red-zone touchdown rate (68.4%). I can’t think of a better situation for Dak Prescott to ease his way into the game and prove why he’s clearly QB1 in Dallas.

Giants trade rumors: Potential targets, and players who could be moved - Big Blue View

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers — I wrote two weeks ago that I would be in favor of the Giants making a move for the 25-year-old Moore. A move for Moore would help the Giants in 2022, but more importantly he is signed through 2025 and would give the Giants a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for the next few seasons. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall of the Panthers, an under-utilized 2021 second-round pick, could also be a less-costly target

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Inactives - Hogs Haven

RT Sam Cosmi(finger), TE John Bates(hamstring), and WR Jahan Dotson(hamstring) were all listed as questionable for the Packers game. Dotson was a long shot to play today, and Ron Rivera said he would be inactive earlier this morning. Cosmi will be playing with a club today, and John Bates will also be active. Cornelius Lucas will remain the starter at RT with Cosmi as a reserve.

Establish the Fun: Quinnen Williams is destroying the NFL and making the Jets relevant - SB Nation

Welcome back to Establish the Fun: TRENCH WARFARE EDITION. No, not that kind of trench warfare. In last week’s Establish the Fun, I talked about the offensive side of the ball, highlighting a few teams that caught my eye with some real fun aspects of their game. This week, we’re flipping riverside to the defense, as defenses start to turn the tide on teams. We’re talking defensive line this week on Establish the Fun, highlighting some young pass rushers to keep your eye on as you watch games this weekend. Being a former defensive lineman/pass rusher, the trenches are my favorite thing to watch in games. So we’re going to have some fun and watch some awesome defensive line play from some potential rising stars in the league.

Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Pick 3, & Week 7 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the San Francisco 49ers blockbuster trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers gave up quite a bit of draft capital to get Kyle Shanahan his star running back. We’ve got our weekly ‘pick 3’ to help you win some cash–and we preview every game coming up in Week 7.

I’m in a glass case of emotion: Phillies 10, Padres 6 - The Good Phight

The offense showed up, leading the story for the evening, but we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the bullpen. There were some runs given up by Hand, but this group was excellent. The job done by Brogdon helped put the team back on track with their apparent plan for the evening back intact. It was encouraging to watch, especially as they get ready for tomorrow afternoon. It’s going to be exciting. [BLG Note: The Phillies are ONE WIN AWAY from the World Series. ONE WIN AWAY.]

