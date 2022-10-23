Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Dolphins

The NFL’s Week 7 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on the road against the Miami Dolphins (3-3).

The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams, 13-11, but the Dolphins have won two of the most recent three meetings. They last faced off back in 2019 in Pittsburgh, with the Steelers winning 27-14, but the last time the played each other in Miami, back in 2016, the Dolphins won handedly, 30-15.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (PIT), 85 (MIA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PIT), 225 (MIA)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Dolphins are big favorites on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers: +7.5 (+270)

Miami Dolphins: -7.5 (-325)

Over/under: 44.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!