NFL Week 7 Late Games

For your late-afternoon and early-evening watching.

By Alexis Chassen
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Now that the Week 7 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 7 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 7 late games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday, October 23

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 99 (NYJ), 85 (DEN) | XM: 390 (NYJ), 225 (DEN)

HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (HOU), 83 (LV) | XM: 384 (HOU), 226 (LV)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (SEA), 113 (LAC) | XM: 386 (SEA), 228 (LAC)

KANSAS CITY CHEIFS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (KC), 82 (SF) | XM: 385 (KC), 227 (SF)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 7 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.

