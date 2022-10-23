NFL Week 7 Late Games

Now that the Week 7 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 7 Eagles fan rooting guide.
Sunday, October 23
NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS
Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 99 (NYJ), 85 (DEN) | XM: 390 (NYJ), 225 (DEN)
HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (HOU), 83 (LV) | XM: 384 (HOU), 226 (LV)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (SEA), 113 (LAC) | XM: 386 (SEA), 228 (LAC)
KANSAS CITY CHEIFS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (KC), 82 (SF) | XM: 385 (KC), 227 (SF)
