The early slate of Week 7 games on Sunday will include three NFC East teams, and a couple interesting matchups. The Cowboys host the Lions following their big SNF loss, Doug Pederson and the Jaguars will host the Giants, and the Packers are on the road against the Commanders.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a bye this week, so it’s all worry-free watching on Sunday. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Lions vs. Cowboys on CBS and Giants vs. Jaguars on FOX.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Sunday, October 23
All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.
CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 133 (CLE), 85 (BAL) | XM: 383 (CLE), 225 (BAL)
DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 135 (DET), 82 (DAL) | XM: 385 (DET), 227 (DAL)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS
Channel: CBS
Sirius: 109 (IND), 132 (TEN) | 388 (IND), 230 (TEN)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 134 (TB), 81 (CAR) | XM: 384 (TB), 226 (CAR)
ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 158 (ATL), 113 (CIN) | XM: 386 (ATL), 228 (CIN)
NEW YORK GIANTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 108 (NYG), 83 (NYG) | XM: 387 (NYG), 229 (JAX)
GREEN BAY PACKERS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Channel: FOX
Sirius: 98 (GB), 121 (WAS) | XM: 389 (GB), 232 (WAS)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 7 early games here in the comment section.
