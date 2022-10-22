Eagles rooting guide for Week 7 games

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here!

It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 7 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL DRAFT ORDER

EAGLES GAME

The Birds are resting while on their bye. They’ll return to host Pittsburgh in Week 8.

In the meantime, the latest SB Nation Reacts polling data shows that Eagles fans are feeling good about their 6-0 team. As should be the case.

NFC EAST

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Eagles sure wouldn’t mind seeing the Lions win this game. A Dallas loss gives the Birds more cushion when it comes to the division standings. A Detroit victory would be good for the hopes of the Eagles pick via New Orleans moving ahead of the Lions in the 2023 draft order. It would also just be very funny if the Cowboys can’t beat the Lions in Dak Prescott’s first game back from injury. Root for the Lions.

NEW YORK GIANTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Giants are currently second in the NFC East with a 5-1 record. The Eagles would like to see them start dropping some games. Including this one. Let’s see if Doug Pederson can help out his former team. Root for the Jaguars.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Packers haven’t looked very good this year but the threat of Aaron Rodgers figuring things out is more intimidating than anything the Commanders can do. It’s preferable to see Washington pick up a win here, although seeing them drop to 2-5 wouldn’t be awful. Especially because you can bet on losses for all three NFC East teams via this week’s DraftKings Sportsbook special for Bleeding Green Nation (see graphic below). Root for the Commanders.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Bucs are obviously a bigger threat to the Birds when it comes to playoff seeding. A Panthers win would also be good when it comes to draft order rooting interests. Carolina is currently one of only three teams ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Panthers.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Seahawks might be better than most realize. Geno Smith is unexpectedly playing well. They have a threatening wide receiver duo to pair with talented running backs. Seattle ranks ninth in overall DVOA. It’s unclear if they can keep it up but it would be better if they did not. As long as they stay decent enough to stay ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles, that is. Root for the Chargers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are arguably one of the biggest threats to the Eagles in the NFC. Easy call to root for the AFC team in this matchup. Root for the Chiefs.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Usually an easy call to root for the AFC team over the NFC team but the Falcons aren’t overly intimidating. It’s preferable to see them win so they stay behind the Saints pick owed to the Eagles in the draft order. Root for the Falcons.

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Bears are a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for da Bears.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Browns (who owe their pick to Houston) are a bigger threat to slot ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Browns.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Colts are a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Colts.

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Broncos (who owe their pick to Seattle) are a bigger threat to slot ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Root for the Broncos.

HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: The Raiders are currently higher in the draft order but the Texans are probably a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Houston has the sixth toughest remaining strength of schedule while Las Vegas has the eighth easiest. Root for the Texans.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Steelers are a bigger threat to select ahead of the Saints pick owed to the Eagles. Also the Birds probably don’t want to see Pittsburgh coming to The Linc with back-to-back wins over Tampa and Miami. Root for the Steelers.

