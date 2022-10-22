Eagles News: Jason Kelce helped the Phillies win

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles’ Kelce supports Phillies, hugs Phanatic at NLCS Game 3 - ESPN

You think Jason Kelce enjoys being in Philadelphia? On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. And by “made an appearance, “we mean he did the following: Hugged the Phillie Phanatic.

Jason Kelce was the star of Phillies-Padres Friday night - Inquirer

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park was electric on Friday night, and the Phillies were up 3-2 against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning.The cheering was so loud and intense it set off noise alerts on watches throughout the stadium. And fans more than a mile away from the ballpark could hear fans cheering. So the Phillies really didn’t need to do much to encourage the Red October faithful to make some noise. Enter Jason Kelce. The ballpark exploded into cheers when the Eagles center, currently enjoying a week off thanks to the Birds’ bye week, ran onto the field with both fists raised in the air.

Kelce - Iggles Blitz

Just bask in the greatness of Jason Kelce.

Buckle up, Buckaroo: Phillies 4, Padres 2 - The Good Phight

With the NLCS tied at one game apiece, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres squared off at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Game three was exciting, frustrating, and wacky, just as we should expect playoff baseball to be. We saw questionable decisions by the manager, questionable fielding by the Phillies, and questionable calls by the ump. Most importantly, we saw the Phillies do enough right to emerge with a 4-2 win. [BLG Note: TWO WINS AWAY from the World Series! Wild.]

Jean Segura’s wild night helps Phillies take lead in NLCS - SB Nation

Game 3 of the National League Championship Series was set to be an important one. The Phillies and Padres split the first two games of the series in San Diego, before the series shifted to Philadelphia on Friday night. At stake was a crucial series lead and a chance to get within two games of the World Series. In the end, the game’s most notable performance arguably belonged to the Phillies’ Jean Segura. While he two very notable, potentially harmful mistakes, he also came up massively on other occasions, helping the Phillies to a 4-2 win and a 2-1 lead in the series.

State of the Eagles’ offense: By the numbers - BGN

The Eagles statistics are obviously very impressive. This is easily a top 5 offense in pretty much every metric and the Eagles haven’t been involved in many shootouts as their defense has been really strong which actually limits the offensive output as they are running games out. I think the underrated statistic is the 0.3 giveaways per game. When evaluating Jalen Hurts and this coaching staff, that is a hugely overlooked stat that they deserve huge credit for. It’s a bit of a cliche, but turnovers win games and if that stat stays low throughout the entire season then the Eagles are going to go very far this year. As well as looking at the basic statistics, I thought I would dive into some specific areas of the Eagles’ offense, starting with their overall tendencies this year.

Tape Study: Jeff Stoutland provides a masterclass on offensive line play - PE.com

Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland joins Fran Duffy to highlight the early-season play of the offensive line, including the development of Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce’s importance to the unit.

All-32: Can Cam Heyward Help Steelers Beat Dolphins? - Football Outsiders

Dallas’ defense has been awesome this year, but their linebackers have been their weakest part. Leighton Vander Esch, in particular, has been the toughest player for Dan Quinn to work around. The Cowboys prefer him in run defense to Anthony Barr, but Vander Esch has been far from stellar against the run. While he does have a little more juice this year compared to the past couple of seasons, Vander Esch doesn’t handle contact like he did when he first burst onto the scene. Like in the clips above, Vander Esch often slows up to absorb contact rather than flying down and taking on blockers at full speed in order to take back space for the defense. That is especially problematic against gap teams like the Lions. Linebackers need to crush those pullers right away and not give them a chance to pry open the rushing lane. That’s why the Patriots defense, with human sledgehammer Ja’Whaun Bentley at linebacker, had no problem stifling the Lions. If Vander Esch and the rest of the Cowboys linebacker corps can do that, they’ll be in good shape. If not, the Lions’ rushing should be able to chip away at the Cowboys defense all day.

5 things to watch when the Cowboys host the Lions - Blogging The Boys

4 your eyes only. It’s finally here. After five weeks of agonizing defeats mostly winning, the Cowboys will get their star quarterback back. Cooper Rush has been admirable in relief, but having Dak Prescott being back on the field will be a sight for sore eyes. Of course, the last time we saw Dak, it wasn’t pretty. He completed just 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards, didn’t throw a touchdown, and made an errant throw right into the hands of a Bucs defender. He finished with a QB rating of just 48.3 in one of the worst games of his career. The Cowboys are hoping to see an immediate uptick in the capacity of their offense, but Prescott’s return offers no guarantee. We all know that better days are coming, but will they come as soon as Sunday? Will Dak have a little rust in his first game back? Will he trust that grip and let loose? These are real questions worth asking as we don’t know how things will be right out of the gate. And you better believe if Prescott struggles in his return, the media will have a field day with it. Just that reason alone is enough to root extra hard that no. 4 puts together a quality performance.

Washington Injury Update: Carson Wentz placed on IR; will miss at least 4 games with broken finger - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders made it official today and placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Washington’s former starter broke the ring finger on his throwing hand during Week 6’s Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Wentz flew to Los Angeles to to visit a hand specialist, and had surgery last week. He was picked up by one of Dan Snyder’s private jets yesterday and returned to Virginia to meet with Washington’s doctors and trainers. Head Coach Ron Rivera said the team would make a decision on his roster status after that meeting. Wentz will now have to miss at least 4 weeks after being placed on injured reserve today. That count starts with tomorrow’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He will also miss his “revenge” games against the Colts in Week 8 and a return to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10. A Week 9 matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings is also off the table. Wentz is eligible to return in Week 11 when Washington travels to Houston to face the Texans.

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions - Big Blue View

I absolutely believe GM Joe Schoen would trade Barkley — if the deal is one that he believes would be in the long-term best interests of the franchise. I keep saying this and Giants fans get mad at me, which I understand, but Schoen’s job is to take the emotion out of the equation, to sit above the fray, to remember that despite the 5-1 record and the excitement it has generated, the Giants are a loooong way from being a finished, championship-caliber, product. His job is to get the Giants to that point. Does trading Barkley help the Giants get to that point? If the price is right, it might. What is the right price? I don’t know, but for me it starts with a first-round pick. The Christian McCaffrey deal is a good starting point, but I don’t want a deal that some chart tells me “equates to” a first-round pick. I want a first-round pick. Say the Buffalo Bills come calling. Their second-round pick right now is No. 63. No chance I’m taking that as the best piece of the return. I want their No. 1, which is now No. 31 and figures to be somewhere from 29-32. And I want more. I want a couple more picks, including something no lower than a third-rounder. I also want one of 24-year-old Zack Moss or 23-year-old James Cook, Buffalo’s backup running backs.

Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Pick 3, & Week 7 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the San Francisco 49ers blockbuster trade for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers gave up quite a bit of draft capital to get Kyle Shanahan his star running back. We’ve got our weekly ‘pick 3’ to help you win some cash–and we preview every game coming up in Week 7.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio