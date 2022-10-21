Eagles News: Buying and selling options ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 3.0 - PhillyVoice

Jabrill Peppers (27), S, Patriots (5’11, 213). When the Eagles’ lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a brief period during their win over the Cowboys Sunday night, their lack of safety depth was exposed. Peppers signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal this past offseason worth just $1.725 million. He would give the Eagles a quality backup safety who also has extensive experience as a returner (83 career punt returns, 34 career kick returns). Peppers is the fourth safety on the Patriots’ depth chart behind Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, and Adrian Phillips. The Pats also carry seven safeties total on their roster.

Eagles trade targets: 3 players who could make sense with the NFL deadline looming - Inquirer

The Eagles have very few glaring holes going into the trade deadline. Considering their record, it should come as no surprise that there isn’t exactly a starting spot available for anyone added before November.That said, there are certainly some snaps available at edge rusher. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat are the established starters, but the team could use someone more proven to add to the rotation behind them. Enter Robert Quinn. The 32-year-old edge rusher is on a floundering Chicago Bears team and fits the mold of an aging player who would be better served going to a contender. Quinn had 18½ sacks last season and has one this year. He had a down year in 2020 in which he logged just two sacks but had 11½ the year before. He has experience playing in odd and even fronts and can drop into coverage in a pinch as well, which should appeal to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. On the financial side, Quinn has three years remaining on a lucrative deal signed in 2020. He’s making $12.8 million this year, $13.9 million in 2023, and $12.9 million in 2024. Those aren’t insignificant figures, but it’s important to remember the Eagles could release or trade him after the season without taking on any dead money.The cost for Quinn? Slightly less than what the Los Angeles Rams paid for Von Miller last season feels like a good starting point. The Denver Broncos got a second- and a third-round pick for Miller at the deadline last year. One Day 2 pick should be enough for Quinn.

NFL trade deadline picks for all 32 teams: Jerry Jeudy, Cam Akers and more - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: OT Andre Dillard. The Eagles are undefeated and Super Bowl contenders, so they’re more apt to scan this list for players to acquire than look to sell. But Andre Dillard could be an intriguing option for a team that needs a starting left tackle. He’s a 2019 first-round pick who is a second-stringer because of Jordan Mailata’s emergence. Philadelphia did not exercise Dillard’s fifth-year option, so he’s a free agent at the end of the year. The complication is the Eagles value offensive line depth, and Dillard is their top backup at left tackle. Dillard missed the first five games of the season, which gave the Eagles time to prepare Jack Driscoll as the reserve on the left side (and start him for a game). If the Eagles think Driscoll could give them passable performance in case of a Mailata injury, then Dillard could be expendable.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the win over the Cowboys - BGN

This game was almost too easy from a passing perspective. Jalen Hurts had a couple of nice ‘standard’ dropbacks (a throw to Jack Stoll on a crossing route and AJ Brown on an in-route come to mind) but except for that the passing game was basically just a ton of RPOs. Some may say this style of offense is too basic or limited to win later in the season (I agree slightly) but at the end of the day, the running game is outstanding and the defense is playing great. If you can score 27 points on one of the best defenses in the NFL, what more do you want? I think the Eagles will have games where they absolutely have to be more aggressive and throw more down the field but they currently do not need to do this in order to win games so, I’m not going to complain right now! The Eagles run the same stuff over and over but they use different alignments and formations and with a top offensive line and mobile QB, it’s so difficult to stop. They ran this play a couple of times and it is such an easy yet effective design against man coverage. It’s great game-planning by Nick Sirianni/Shane Steichen who predicted the Cowboys would use man coverage in these situations. This is easy money.

Above the Nest with Raichele #62: Symone Stanley is not surprised that the Birds are 6-0 - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by Symone Stanley (@Symone_Stanley). Symone shares her thoughts on the undefeated Eagles, CJ Gardner-Johnson who has been a difference-maker and her confidence in the Birds against upcoming opponents.

The Right Answers - Iggles Blitz

X’s and O’s are only part of football. The Eagles have had some games with emotional angles. They played their former QB Carson Wentz. They faced their former coach Doug Pederson. They hosted Dallas on Sunday night in a game that had a lot of buzz. Dallas had done some trash talking during the week and could have had the Eagles too fired up and lacking focus. Instead, Nick Sirianni had the Eagles focus on playing for themselves. Most coaches would have played the bulletin board angle. That can work, but not always. Some teams get sloppy when they’re on edge. Dallas was sloppy in the game, with multiple penalties that showed a lack of discipline. The Eagles were the smarter team. Sirianni has had the right message for his team each week, no matter the circumstances. The team didn’t get too fired up, but also didn’t come out flat. They were ready to play and focused. They were in the moment. The Eagles 6-0 start is impressive. They gave the 5-1 Vikings their only loss of the year. The Eagles beat Jacksonville when they were 2-1 and generating a ton of buzz. Dallas came in to The Linc at 4-1 and the Eagles ended their four-game winning streak.

Naming MVP and more in Eagles bye week awards - NBCSP

Comeback player: DE Brandon Graham. There were plenty of reasons to doubt Graham coming into the 2022 season. After all, he turned 34 in April and was coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2021 season during the second game of the season. These days, Graham isn’t a starter and he isn’t playing as many snaps as he once did, but he’s still a really important part of the Eagles’ defensive rotation. And he certainly doesn’t look like a 34-year-old coming off a major injury. Through six games, Graham already has 3 sacks, 15 tackles, 7 QB hits, 3 TFLs and a forced fumble and won an NFC Player of the Week award. This is Graham’s 13th NFL season. He previously said he wanted to play 15 in the NFL and that’s starting to look doable.

Audible: Jason Kelce takes you inside the trenches - PE.com

This is probably an overdone statement, but just when you thought you couldn’t love Jason Kelce anymore ... just relish the latest Audible, presented by DraftKings.

Jaquaski Tartt explains the difference between the 49ers and Eagles training camp - Niners Nation

Tartt didn’t downplay the physicality of Philly’s training camp, citing how they still have high-intensity practices. However, he did reference how there aren’t as many padded practices, or there will be a specific team period for that day, such as only working in the red zone, as opposed to doing multiple team periods, which leads to more exposure to heavy contact. It’s a numbers game. The more reps you take, the more chance you have of getting injured or banged up, which could lead to a nagging injury. There will be some people who watch the video below and think Tartt has an axe to grind, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. He’s telling it how it is through his experience.

The return of Dak Prescott is here and the timing couldn’t be better - Blogging The Boys

With having the most complete roster in his career, Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure to lead this franchise to the promised land, and a promised land not seen in Big D since the 90’s. As elite as this entire roster is, it is starting to get to the stage of Super Bowl or bust. Or at least it’s Conference Championship game or bust. They simply need to move past the Divisional round since it hasn’t been done since 1995, and that’s quite a long time given the talent Dallas has had in that time. Prescott, even with the pressure of being the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, needs to get the job done . Anything less than at least a Conference Championship appearance will be considered another lost season among the many of those seasons since 1995.

In a ‘humbling league,’ Giants trying to keep early success in perspective - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are flying high with a 5-1 record that would have them as the No. 5 seed if the NFC playoffs began this week. Brian Daboll is being touted as a potential Coach of the Year. With the next four games being against teams that are a combined 7-14-1, fans are dreaming of a 9-1 start to the season. It is, however, worth remembering something that Daboll said on Monday: “It’s a humbling league. You’re one week from falling off a cliff.” The Giants have spent six weeks climbing the mountain and becoming relevant. The cliff, though, is ever-present. The Giants’ 5-1 record is the team’s best start since it went 5-0 to start the 2009 season. That team finished 8-8 and did not make the playoffs. Placekicker Graham Gano has been in the league for 14 years. He has seen great starts fizzle and bad starts turn into successful seasons. “I’ve been on both sides. You play long enough, you get to see a lot and I’ve been on teams that had a terrible record and ended up making the playoffs. And then I’ve been on teams have started out great and finished poorly,” Gano said. “I think the biggest thing is don’t think too far ahead. Don’t look behind at what you’ve done and feel good about it, just keep the hungry mentality and focus on getting better every day and, and worrying about your opponent that you’re playing that week.”

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers preview: 3 matchups to watch - Hogs Haven

The Green Bay Packers currently rank 5th in total team sack rate through six games. In addition, the Cheeseheads have five players with 8 or more pressures thus far. Specifically, guys like Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark have over 18 pressures each, and are boasting pass-rush win rates of over 27% on under 155 pass-rushing attempts. In other words, those two are absolutely balling. Even former Washington EDGE Preston Smith has 19 pressures of his own to start the year. What hasn’t been said about the Commanders offensive line thus far? From injuries to guys like Sam Cosmi and Chase Roullier to putrid performances from Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, the Burgundy and Gold are in trouble as they await this nasty Packers defensive line. If Washington is looking to bring home the victory, they must keep Quarterback Taylor Heinicke as clean as possible. Heinicke struggled mightily last season under pressure, with 14 turnover-worthy plays when facing pressure last season. If the Commanders win this game, whoever wins this battle in the trenches will likely exit FedEx Field as the victors.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022 - SB Nation

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our panel is hanging in the 50-60 percent pick range this year, and let me say that across every outlet that uses the same pick system everyone is falling in the 50-70% range on the season. That is absolutely wild when you think about how impossible it is to accurately pick games this year. Hell, I had to pause and really ponder whether I was going to pick the Jets or Broncos this week — imagine that happening a few months ago?

