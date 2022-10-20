NFL Week 7 Game Picks

Our Week 7 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 6, John Stolnis is still on top. But his lead has narrowed. There’s a three-way tie for second place among me, Tyler, and Alexis. The BGN Community is tied for last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, there isn’t one. The Birds are on their bye before returning against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. The biggest game of interest in their absence is the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Detroit Lions. The Eagles already have a leg up on the competition after beating their division rival but it wouldn’t hurt to see them further stumble. The Eagles will also be rooting for Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars to take down the New York Giants. And for the New Orleans Saints to lose on Thursday night with draft pick considerations in mind.

BGN Community Week 6 record: 7-7

BGN Community record: 47-46-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Saints

Cardinals vote view results 18% Saints (31 votes)

81% Cardinals (135 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Falcons

Bengals vote view results 18% Falcons (29 votes)

81% Bengals (131 votes) 160 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Browns

Ravens vote view results 8% Browns (14 votes)

91% Ravens (143 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Lions

Cowboys vote view results 49% Lions (82 votes)

50% Cowboys (85 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Packers

Commanders vote view results 88% Packers (156 votes)

11% Commanders (20 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Colts

Titans vote view results 37% Colts (61 votes)

62% Titans (100 votes) 161 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Giants

Jaguars vote view results 41% Giants (66 votes)

58% Jaguars (94 votes) 160 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Buccaneers

Panthers vote view results 92% Buccaneers (145 votes)

7% Panthers (11 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Texans

Raiders vote view results 11% Texans (18 votes)

88% Raiders (138 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Jets

Broncos vote view results 83% Jets (132 votes)

16% Broncos (26 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Chiefs

49ers vote view results 90% Chiefs (143 votes)

9% 49ers (15 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Seahawks

Chargers vote view results 27% Seahawks (41 votes)

72% Chargers (110 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 7? Steelers

Dolphins vote view results 17% Steelers (26 votes)

82% Dolphins (124 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now