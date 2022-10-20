NFL Week 7 Game Picks

Our Week 7 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 6, John Stolnis is still on top. But his lead has narrowed. There’s a three-way tie for second place among me, Tyler, and Alexis. The BGN Community is tied for last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, there isn’t one. The Birds are on their bye before returning against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. The biggest game of interest in their absence is the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Detroit Lions. The Eagles already have a leg up on the competition after beating their division rival but it wouldn’t hurt to see them further stumble. The Eagles will also be rooting for Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars to take down the New York Giants. And for the New Orleans Saints to lose on Thursday night with draft pick considerations in mind.
BGN Community Week 6 record: 7-7
BGN Community record: 47-46-1
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
18%
Saints
-
81%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
18%
Falcons
-
81%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
8%
Browns
-
91%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
49%
Lions
-
50%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
88%
Packers
-
11%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
37%
Colts
-
62%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
41%
Giants
-
58%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
92%
Buccaneers
-
7%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
11%
Texans
-
88%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
83%
Jets
-
16%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
90%
Chiefs
-
9%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
27%
Seahawks
-
72%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
17%
Steelers
-
82%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 7?
-
7%
Bears
-
92%
Patriots
