Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Cardinals

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Arizona Cardinals (2-4).

This game has the best potential in weeks to not be just an absolutely terrible game, although it’s not entirely unlikely. The Saints have a long, and growing, list of injured players who will miss Thursday’s game, and both quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, have been limited at times during the week. The Cardinals are fairly healthy for this point of the season, but despite looking good on paper, they’ve struggled to put things together consistently.

The Eagles will be rooting for the Cardinals in this one. Each Saints loss makes the first-round pick that they owe to Philly higher up in the 2023 NFL Draft order.

As for the all-time series between these teams, they’re tied at 15 games a piece, but the Saints have won the past two meetings. They last faced off back in 2019, with the Saints winning big at home, 31-9. The last time they played in Arizona was back in 2016 with New Orleans getting a road win, 48-41.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (ARI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (ARI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

New Orleans Saints: +2 (+110)

Arizona Cardinals: -2 (-130)

Over/Under: 44 points

