Doug Pederson shares wholesome moments with Eagles players after Philly’s Week 4 win

The Eagles beat the Jaguars in Week 4 to keep their undefeated streak alive — the only one still active in the NFL —, but one of the real highlights to Sunday’s matchup was the return of Doug Pederson to Philly.

The head coach, who led the team to a Super Bowl win just five years ago, wasn’t sure how Eagles fans would welcome him back, but Pederson got the reception he deserved with The Linc erupting in cheers. Attention from coaches, players and fans alike quickly turned to the game for the next few hours, but after the clock hit zero, there were quite a few reunions by Pederson and his former players.

Lane Johnson says he and Jason Kelce got teary-eyed reuniting with Doug Pederson Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gYpZjSquVm — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 2, 2022

With Jason Kelce nearing the end of his playing days, seeing him get Pederson’s jacket following the game was the kind of endearing moment you love to see. The mutual respect between these two, and the rest of his players who are still with the Eagles, is really sweet, especially considering how abruptly Pederson’s era in Philly ended.

.@JasonKelce had to get the jacket swap from his former HC Doug Pederson. #JAXvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9AjA2oXhfl — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Pederson was Jalen Hurts’ first NFL head coach and the pair had nothing but kind things to say about each other in the week leading up to their matchup. Pederson lauded Hurts’ work ethic and said he wasn’t surprised by the success the QB is having this season. Hurts said he was very grateful to be able to learn from Pederson, especially as a former NFL head coach. The two were able to meet up after the Eagles win and reconnect.

Pederson won a Super Bowl for the City of Philadelphia and the two will be linked forever. It’s nice to see that relationship treated with respect... except for when they’re opponents and the game clock is ticking.