Eagles-Jaguars instant reaction show!

Philadelphia remains the only undefeated team in the NFL with their Week 4 win over Jacksonville.

By Raichele Privette
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Can you believe it?! The Eagles’ winning streak (4-0) continues after defeating Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21 at home.

After a slow start (that had us all worried) the Birds were able to fight back from a 14-0 deficit.

Join Jessica Taylor and Shane Haff NOW for the BGN Instant Reaction Show. (You can also watch back on the replay if you miss it live!)

They’ll be discussing the good, bad and ugly from today’s game including:

  • What they saw from Jalen Hurts
  • Miles Sanders impressive performance
  • The defense who feasted collectively and more!

