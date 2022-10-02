Eagles injury news: 5 players sidelined during Week 4 Jaguars game

Injuries for the Eagles keep stacking up after their Week 4 win over the Jaguars. Not only did they lose Darius Slay (forearm) and Jordan Mailata (shoulder) early in the first quarter, but the Patrick Johnson (concussion) was ruled out at halftime, followed by Patrick Johnson (head) and Isaac Seumalo (ankle) in the second half.

#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said he’s getting an MRI on his shoulder tomorrow to get definitive results on his injury.



Said he injured it during the pick six. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 2, 2022

Unfortunately, those were just the lingering injuries, there seemed to be a steady flow of players in and out of the blue medical tent on the sideline including TE Grant Calcaterra and WR DeVonta Smith. Fortunately, they were both able to return to the sideline, but seeing Smith limping off the field is never a good thing.

The Eagles have paid special attention to player health throughout training camp — altering their practice schedule and having more walkthroughs than live reps —, but there’s only so much you can do as you get into the gritty of the season. Especially when playing in less than ideal conditions.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have any updates on Slay, Mailata, or Seumalo during his postgame press conference but we should learn more in the coming days about the severity of their issues.