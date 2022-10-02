Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The NFL’s Week 4 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1).
The Bucs lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-6, and have won five of the six most recent meetings. They last faced off in Tampa Bay back in November 2020, with Kansas City getting a three-point road win, 27-24.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (KC), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (TB)
Online Streaming
Odds
The Bucs are very slight home favorites on Sunday night.
Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (+100)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1.5 (-120)
Over/under: 46.5 points
