Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata injured early during Eagles-Jaguars game

It took fewer than four minutes against the Jaguars for the Eagles blue medical tent to see several visitors. First, Darius Slay, who then went into the locker room, then A.J. Brown, who was in and out, and then Jordan Mailata, who was slow off the field and then proceeded to jog into the locker room.

Injury Update: CB Darius Slay (forearm), and T Jordan Mailata (shoulder) are both questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2022

With Slay and Mailata both questionable to return, their snaps went to Zech McPhearson and Jack Driscoll (respectively). The Eagles secondary was already without Avonte Maddox, and Slay’s injury means they are down two starters. The offensive line should be okay for now with Mailata out, but Andre Dillard is still working his way back from injury so they don’t have the kind of depth you’d hope for the group.

It’s definitely not a good sign that there were so many injuries so quickly in Sunday’s game. To make matters worse, the weather will absolutely be a factor for the rest of the game, and a wet field can only lend itself to more issues throughout the day.

Not a great start for the Eagles.