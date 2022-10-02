Doug Pederson receives warm welcome from Eagles fans in his return to Philly (VIDEO)

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson returned to The Linc for the first time since his abrupt exit after the 2020 season, and took the field with the Jaguars to a round of applause ahead of the Week 4 Eagles matchup.

Eagles PA announcer welcomed Jaguars HC Doug Pederson back to the Linc to applause from Philly fans. pic.twitter.com/AKfLAiLhVC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 2, 2022

Pederson spoke to Philly reporters earlier in the week and acknowledged that while he was hoping to get a warm welcome when he returned to The Linc, he knew there was a chance that wouldn’t be the case. He talked about winning a Super Bowl and how that’s something special he’ll always share with the city, It’s nice to see the fans respect that bond — although perhaps not all that surprising.

Things started to fall apart for Pederson and Co. after that 2017 season, but he still led the Eagles to the playoffs several more times, and if his tenure wasn’t so tied to Carson Wentz, his fate may have ended differently. Still, the Eagles moved on, they hired Nick Sirianni, and things are pretty good, so there shouldn’t be a lot of hard feelings from a fans perspective of the former head coach.

As for Pederson’s feelings toward the organization, he said that everything that went down was two years ago, so he’s over it. He’s been re-energized after taking a year off, and is focused on re-shaping the Jaguars.