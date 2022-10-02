Eagles vs. Jaguars live updates

GAME PREVIEW

The Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

The weather is not so welcoming in Doug Pederson’s first trip back to the Linc. It’s a rainy and windy day in South Philly.

One could argue the inclement conditions work in the Jags’ favor. With the Eagles viewed as the superior team, any kind of unexpected variance or weird element introduced to the matchup could potentially be an equalizer.

Whether the weather is a factor or not, this is a big game for the Birds. The Jags appear to be the toughest opponent they’ve faced thus far. And so it will be very interesting to see how the Eagles fare.

Bleeding Green Nation will be covering this game with live updates in the form of highlights, commentary, analysis, etc. Make sure to follow along and refresh the page often.

(NOTE: This is NOT a game thread; it’s a live blog that will turn into a game recap. Use BGN’s designated game threads for each quarter to discuss in-game happenings. The first quarter thread is HERE.)

PREGAME

The Eagles honored Doug Pederson as the Jaguars came out of the tunnel. No tribute video.

Eagles PA announcer welcomed Jaguars HC Doug Pederson back to the Linc to applause from Philly fans. pic.twitter.com/AKfLAiLhVC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 2, 2022

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer. Jags up first.

FIRST QUARTER

The Jags ran for five yards and then Marcus Epps knocked down a Trevor Lawrence pass to set up third down. On 3rd-and-5, Christian Kirk dropped a pass that was short of the sticks anyway. Three-and-out.

The Eagles took over at their own 21-yard line after Britain Covey let the ball bounce and then tried to return it for a 2-yard gain. The Eagles got to 4th-and-1 from their own 30-yard line and snuck it with Hurts. Risky but good aggressive call to go for it there. A couple players later, Hurts threw to a tightly covered Zach Pascal for some reason and the ball was tipped into the air for a pick six. Looked like a pretty bad decision. Also not the best effort from A.J. Brown to prevent the score on the return. EAGLES 0, JAGUARS 7.

PICK SIX!

Andre Cisco gets the tipped pass pic.twitter.com/n1OCyVcXTa — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 2, 2022

Hurts interception: can't try to throw a crossing route that late. Asking for a tough collision at best -- a batted ball and a pick-six at worse. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 2, 2022

The Eagles drove 18 yards before having to punt after Hurts’ third down target for DeVonta Smith along the sideline was broken up by the Jags. Thought DeVonta could’ve came back to the ball but also thought it could be complete with more zip on the pass.

Arryn Siposs punted the ball from the Eagles’ 47-yard line for a touchback. So, a 27-yard difference. Maybe try to find a punter who doesn’t just kick it into the end zone? On 3rd-and-5, Lawrence had plenty of time to find a wide open Jamal Agnew. The Jags drove into the red zone with ease. James Robinson got stripped by Patrick Johnson but the ball bounced right to Kirk, very fortunate for Jacksonville. On 2nd-and-goal, the Jags ran a play that was similar to Nelson Agholor’s touchdown against the Bears in 2016 where he motioned inside and then back outside to shake free for a wide open score. Dougie P playing the hits. EAGLES 0, JAGUARS 14.

Jaguars up 14-0

Agnew wide open in the flat pic.twitter.com/B1AUBJyWaO — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 2, 2022

Hurts rolled right and found A.J. Brown for a 31-yard gain. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-5 from their own 42-yard line and ran it with Sanders. That run set up a 4th-and-3 with Hurts rolling left, getting hit, and throwing out of bounds for a turnover on downs. Not good!

SECOND QUARTER

Agnew was open deep for a touchdown but Lawrence overthrew him. C.J. Gardner-Johnson missed a tackle to bring up a Jags 3rd-and-3. On third down, Josh Sweat came up with a tackle for no gain. Big Balls Doug went for it on fourth down and ... Lawrence dropped the ball (!) for a Cox recovery. Never hurts to get lucky.

The Eagles opened their drive with a screen intended for Kenneth Gainwell, which went for a loss of two yards. Feels like the Birds force it to him too often. Hurts made a nice throw over the middle to Brown for a first down. Then a screen to Goedert went for a 26 yards after he was wiiiide open. Hurts hit Brown for a score ... but it was called back for a total bullshit holding on Dallas Goedert. Look at this weaksauce:

Holding call on Goedert but a helluva juke by AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/Hw7LlRsJnV — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 2, 2022

The Birds got pushed back to their own 20-yard line but they didn’t let it stop them from scoring. A Hurts run on third down took it down to the 3-yard line. The Eagles went for it and Hurts powered through heavy contact for the Eagles’ first score. Hurts’ legs came up big there. Needed that TD. EAGLES 7, JAGUARS 14.

Touchdown Eagles.

Huge hit by Lloyd but Hurts crosses the plane pic.twitter.com/y4A8GC5DdU — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 2, 2022

THIRD QUARTER

Updates to come ...

FOURTH QUARTER

Updates to come ...

LINEUP NOTES

Jordan Davis officially logged a start at defensive tackle.

Josiah Scott got the start at nickel cornerback in place of Avonte Maddox.

Britain Covey replaced Quez Watkins as the Eagles’ kick returner.

INJURIES